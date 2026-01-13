This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoNecaxa
Estadio Victoria
team-logoMonterrey
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Necaxa vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey are looking to get back on track here against Necaxa after a defeat on the opening day of the Liga MX Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Necaxa vs Monterrey, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAViX
InternationalBet365

Necaxa vs Monterrey kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Victoria

Necaxa vs Monterrey kicks off on 13 Jan 2026 at 20:00 EST. 

Match preview

Necaxa opened the Clausura campaign with an impressive 3-1 win away to Laguna Santos, relying heavily on the influence of South American players, with goals from Uruguayan defender Agustin Oliveros, Argentinian strikers Tomas Badaloni and Julian Carranza, and an assist from Colombian winger Kevin Rosero. 

Despite boasting a star-studded attack, Monterrey failed to click on the opening day in a 1-0 home defeat to Toluca. Spanish veteran midfielder Sergio Canales missed an 88th-minute penalty to level matters. Amazingly, though, Monterrey have won the last eight meetings between these sides.

Monterrey v Toluca - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images

Injury news

Necaza have no injury concerns. The visitors are sweating on the fitness of attackers Jesus Corona and Michell Rodriguez.

Team news & squads

Necaxa vs Monterrey Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Varini

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

NEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEC

Last 5 matches

MON

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

