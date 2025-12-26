+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoNewcastle United
Pranav Venkatesh

Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The lone Boxing Day encounter of the Premier League this season sees Manchester United host Newcastle United on Friday night.  

The Red Devils were the better side against an in-form Aston Villa but ended up on the losing side. Ruben Amorim's men moved the ball better despite missing key personnel like Bryan Mbuemo and Amad Diallo in the attack. But it was Morgan Rogers who feasted on a naive defence. Matheus Cunha's goal drew them level, but it wasn't enough ultimately. The biggest worry of the night was, however, losing Bruno Fernandes to a hamstring injury. This injury could potentially derail Manchester United's campaign as the ever-present captain limped away in the first half. They remained 7th in the table and missed the chance to enter the Champions League spots. They are aiming to end Newcastle United's two-game winning run against them.     

For the nth time this season, Newcastle gave away a lead and dropped points from a winning position. This time, it was an early two-goal advantage to a struggling Chelsea side. The dropped points from winning positions tally now stands at 13 as Nick Woltemade's brace goes to waste. Eddie Howe was fuming as he believed his side was denied a stonewall penalty. However, it was the right kind of performance from his side after falling flat in the derby last weekend. The Magpies, who are 11th now, can draw level with Manchester United if they get a win and can even overtake them if they win by a margin of two goals or more.

Here is where to find Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA DirecTV Stream 
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Friday, December 26 at 15:00 ET / 20:00 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
31
S. Lammens
15
L. Yoro
26
A. Heaven
23
L. Shaw
2
D. Dalot
7
M. Mount
18
Casemiro
13
P. Dorgu
10
M. Cunha
25
M. Ugarte
30
B. Sesko
32
A. Ramsdale
67
L. Miley
3
L. Hall
12
M. Thiaw
5
F. Schaer
41
J. Ramsey
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
27
N. Woltemade
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN UTDGetty Images

Fernandes' injury further weakens United's options in the middle of the park. Casemiro will return from his one-game suspension, but the manager will have no choice but to partner him with Manuel Ugarte, who utterly looks out of sorts. Kobbie Mainoo could've grabbed these opportunities with open hands had he been fit. Lisandro Martinez is another option in the middle of the park, but his services are best used in the back line. With Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt still unavailable, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are struggling to hold the backline. In attack, Cunha is excellent as ever, but Benjamin Sesko's worrying form causes some concerns for the manager. Joshua Zirkzee might earn a recall, or one Jack Fletcher or Shea Lacey might even be handed a surprise debut.

Predicted Lineup: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Zirkzee

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Woltemade is in scorching form after another brace. It remains to be seen if Yoane Wissa can make his Premier League debut alongside Woltemade. Howe deployed a three-man back at times, and that could be the system which utlises both forwards and also provides some extra steel at the back as they try to see out games. The impressive Lewis Miley might continue at right-back as Joelinton looks to return to the fold. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are eyeing starting roles as well. The Magpies, too, have their fair share of injury concerns as Nick Pope, Valentino Livramento, Daniel Burn, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and William Osula are all ruled out.

Predicted Lineup: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinto; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

NEW

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

