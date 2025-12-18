This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Why Man Utd vs Newcastle United is the only Premier League game on Boxing Day & the other games you can watch live on TV

For the first time in the Premier League era, there is only one top-flight fixture scheduled for Boxing Day this season.

Whether or not there is any football on Christmas Day, a break from a century-old Boxing Day tradition in Premier League is something else. Normally, there is a full slate of English top tier football action on December 26, but for 2025/26 there is just one - Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

Amid all the fixtures from across various competitions on TV on Boxing Day, and while all other Premier League games from Matchweek 18 are instead spread across Saturday (December 27) and Sunday (December 28), GOAL looks at why it was necessary...

Why only one Premier League game on Boxing Day?

The Premier League intentionally scheduled just one match on December 26 — Manchester United vs Newcastle — due to wider fixture congestion and broadcast contract requirements.

To put it into context, with December 26 falling on a Friday and the league committed to 33 weekends of matches, plus the expanded European season, the only broadcast slot available that day went to the United–Newcastle match.

As a result, this season, only one Premier League match was scheduled for December 26.

Football on Boxing Day (Fri, Dec 26, 2025)

Kick-off (UK time)MatchCompetitionTV channel / stream
12:30 pmBirmingham City vs Derby CountyChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
1 pmMillwall vs Ipswich TownChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmCoventry City vs Swansea CityChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmLeicester City vs WatfordChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmMiddlesbrough vs Blackburn RoversChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmNorwich City vs Charlton AthleticChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmOxford United vs SouthamptonChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmPortsmouth vs QPRChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmSheffield Wednesday vs Hull CityChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmStoke City vs PrestonChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmWest Brom vs Bristol CityChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmWimbledon vs StevenageLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBarnsley vs Mansfield TownLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBlackpool vs Doncaster RoversLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBolton Wanderers vs RotherhamLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBradford City vs Wigan AthleticLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBurton Albion vs Northampton TownLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmCardiff City vs Exeter CityLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmHuddersfield Town vs Port ValeLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmLuton Town vs Wycombe WanderersLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmPeterborough United vs Leyton OrientLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmPlymouth Argyle vs ReadingLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmStockport County vs Lincoln CityLeague OneSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmAccrington Stanley vs BarrowLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmBristol Rovers vs BromleyLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmCheltenham Town vs Shrewsbury TownLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmChesterfield vs Notts CountyLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmCrawley Town vs Colchester UnitedLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmGillingham vs Cambridge UnitedLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmGrimsby Town vs Oldham AthleticLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmMK Dons vs Swindon TownLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmNewport County vs BarnetLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmSalford City vs Harrogate TownLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmTranmere Rovers vs Fleetwood TownLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
3 pmWalsall vs Crewe AlexandraLeague TwoSky Sports / Sky Sports+
5:30 pmWrexham vs Sheffield UnitedChampionshipSky Sports / Sky Sports+
8 pmMan Utd vs Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueSky Sports / NOW TV

Will Premier League games on Boxing Day return?

With just the United-Newcastle game on December 26 this season, Premier League has acknowledged this impacts a long-standing Boxing Day tradition in English football. However, the league has assured that when the date falls on a weekend in future seasons, more Boxing Day matches will return. So next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.

