Inter Milan vs Liverpool Champions League game: Livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time

After their convincing victory against Como, Cristian Chivu's Inter take to the pitch once again at San Siro for one of their final Champions League fixtures. Arriving in Milan is a Liverpool side that is completely different from last season's, currently struggling and disappointing to say the least in both the Premier League and Europe.

Inter lost their last European match against Atlético Madrid, effectively slowing their progress to the last 16, but they are still in the top positions, while Liverpool are in the play-off zone, with two defeats but also three wins, making their European campaign decidedly better than their British one.

With 270 minutes remaining, Inter can take a significant step towards direct qualification for the Champions League last 16 tomorrow without going through the play-offs, which is what Liverpool are aiming for to salvage their season after months to forget.

Inter vs. Liverpool: kick-off time

Inter vs. Liverpool in the Champions League,will be played on Tuesday 9 December at 3 pm ET.

The match will take place at San Siro in Milan.

News about the teams and line-ups

Inter news

After the impressive victory against Como, Chivu will confirm virtually the entire team that started the match, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram up front. Yann Sommer will be in goal, while Manuel Akanji is doubtful due to flu: Yann Aurel Bisseck could play in his place alongside Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni. Federico Dimarco and Carlos Augusto (new addition) will play in midfield, with Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski starting again.

Liverpool news

Form

Slot will field Alisson in goal, defended by the quartet of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister will play in central midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo in attacking midfield. Alexander Isak will lead the line. Mohamed Salah's inclusion is in doubt.

Inter won four consecutive Champions League matches before losing to Atlético Madrid, while in the league they have also won four of their last five official matches.

Liverpool drew 3-3 in their last league match against Leeds, recording just one win in their last five Premier League fixtures. Their European record stands at three wins and two defeats.

Matches between the two teams

Inter and Liverpool have faced each other seven times in history, all in the Champions League/European Cup. The last meeting was in 2021/2022, when the Italian team won 1-0 at Anfield, after the Reds had won 2-0 at San Siro.

The overall record shows four wins for Liverpool and two for Inter, with no draws so far.

Standings

Inter are currently second in the Champions League with 12 points (Arsenal lead the European standings with 15). Liverpool are just three points behind, determined to catch up with the Milanese team and continue to fight for a place in the last 16.

