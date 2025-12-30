How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes: Stream live, start time, host and film nominees to watch

As the first major ceremony of the year, the 83rd Annual Golden Globes will set the tone for the months ahead, bringing together the biggest names in film and television for "Hollywood’s Party of the Year".

Hosted by acclaimed comedian Nikki Glaser, the ceremony will broadcast live from the legendary Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

So, whether you are tuning in for the red carpet fashion, the high-stakes speeches, or to see which blockbusters take home the top prizes, here is everything you need to know to watch the night unfold.

When are the 2026 Golden Globes?

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles

How to watch and stream the Golden Globes

In the United States, the ceremony has found a stable home on CBS. Viewers with a traditional cable subscription can tune in directly to their local CBS station.

For cord-cutters, local CBS stations are available to stream on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both of these services offer new customers a free five day trial.

The show is also available to stream on Paramount+, but access depends on your subscription tier. Subscribers to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME can stream the ceremony live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the app. If you have Paramount+ Essential you will not be able to watch live. However, the full ceremony will be available on-demand the next day.

Golden Globes 2026: Key Nominees & Storylines

While the Globes are known for their unpredictable mix of winners, this year’s nominations highlight a battle between massive theatrical events and intimate prestige storytelling.

The blockbuster battle this year appears to be in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which is stacked with global hits. Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash is leading the charge with fans sure to bewwatching closely to see if the musical phenomenon of Wicked can translate its box office dominance into gold.

Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein has emerged as a major contender in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. It faces stiff competition from Chloé Zhao’s literary adaptation Hamnet, setting up a clash between dark, atmospheric horror and emotional historical drama.

On the small screen, the competition is fiercer than ever. The White Lotus returns to the conversation, facing off against critical darlings like Severance and The Bear. With heavyweights like Jeremy Allen White and Jennifer Coolidge-alumni in the mix, the television categories promise some of the tightest races of the night.

Golden Globes 2026: Film Nominations

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director - Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Golden Globes 2026: Television Nominations

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott (Severance)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast