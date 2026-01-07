Out of sorts Crystal Palace vs title challengers Aston Villa in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace, winless in the Premier League since 7 December, take on Aston Villa, a side with nine wins in their last 10, and who are rightly being called title contenders.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match context

Palace are now winless across all competitions in seven matches and are without a win at Selhurst Park since early November. After struggling early in the season, Villa striker Ollie Watkins is the main man again with four goals in his last three outings.

Interestingly, for all of their current form, Villa have found Palace to be a bogey side of late, losing five of the last six meetings.

19-year-old Jaydee Canvot could join Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix in the centre-back trio for the Eagles. Jefferson Lerma came off with a concussion against Newcastle, while Nathaniel Clyne also picked up an injury. Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans are holding down the midfield fort for Villa in the absence of Amadou Onana, currently sidelined with a hamstring issue. Defenders Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are nearing returns for Unai Emery's men.