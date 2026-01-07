How to watch today's Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League game as visitors sack manager Amorim: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Managerless Manchester United travel to Burnley for their first match after sacking Ruben Amorim.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Burnley vs Manchester United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Manchester United will kick off at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT.

Match context

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher takes temporary charge of the Red Devils, having featured 342 times for them between 2001 and 2015. Fletcher's twin teenage sons, Jack and Tyler, were both on United's bench against Leeds.

Since 1 November, United have drawn matches with bottom-half clubs Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth, Wolves, and most recently Leeds.

Burnley are on an awful run, winless since 26 October when they beat rock-bottom Wolves. Since then, they've collected two points from a possible 33 on offer.

Team news & squads

Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) have all been ruled out for the Clarets, although they hope Maxime Esteve will return after missing out against Brighton.

For United, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all still on AFCON duty and unavailable. Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) are also likely to miss out. On the plus side for United fans, the now-departed Amorim hinted that attacking midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could return.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links