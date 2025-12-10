How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Early favorites to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, Arsenal will be looking to maintain their perfect record in Europe when they take on Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Club Brugge come into the game in a state of turmoil having just fired coach Nicky Hayen. It comes off the back of just three wins in their previous 12 league games. Many sections of Brugge's fanbase have responded to Hayen's sacking with dismay, seeing the decision as having come from out of the blue. His successor, Ivan Leko, is already in place having been plucked by rivals KAA Gent. With four points from their opening five Champions League encounters, Brugge will need more points on the board if they are to sneak into the league's playoff places.

Coach Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, will be keen to make sure his side's response is a resilient one after they fell to a late defeat at the hands of Aston Villa this past weekend. Although faltering in the Premier League lately, the Gunners secured a statement 3-1 victory over German giants Bayern Munich on Matchday 5. The win made Arsenal the first team to qualify for the knockout round of the tournament as motivations now switch to entering as top seed.

Club Brugge vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Jan Breydel Stadion

The Champions League match between Club Brugge and Arsenal will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge team news

Manager Ivan Leko may be without his top two goalkeepers in Simon Mignolet and Nordin Jackers, so Dani van den Heuvel could start in between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Zaid Romero, Lynnt Audoor, Ludovit Reis and Romeo Vermant are also unavailable for selection.

Arsenal team news

Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhaes continue to nurse their injuries, while William Saliba is still a doubt, and Riccardo Calafiori was also seen limping during the 2-1 loss at Aston Villa last weekend.

With Calafiori's possible absence, Myles Lewis-Skelly could start at left-back among the expected changes for the midweek game.

Players such as Ethan Nwaneri, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres will also be looking for starts.

