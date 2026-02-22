Goal.com
LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoLevante
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DirecTV Stream
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Levante, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Levante as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Barcelona vs Levante kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Levante will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 15:15.

Match Preview

YamalGetty Images

Barcelona returns to the Spotify Camp Nou this Sunday, February 22, 2026, looking to arrest a rare slump in form. After a bruising two weeks that saw them drop from the top of the table, Hansi Flick’s men face a Levante side desperate to escape the relegation zone.

For the first time this season, there are murmurs of concern in Catalonia. Barcelona has lost its last two matches—a heavy 4-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey, followed by a 2-1 league loss to Girona. These results have allowed Real Madrid to leapfrog them, leaving Barça in second place and trailing by two points.

Levante, meanwhile, is enduring a nightmare campaign. Sitting in 19th place, they haven't scored in three of their last four league matches and are coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Villarreal. Historically, this is their most feared fixture; Levante has lost all 16 of their previous La Liga trips to Barcelona, a competition record.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Levante Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestLEV
13
J. Garcia
3
A. Balde
23
J. Kounde
24
E. Garcia
5
P. Cubarsi
16
F. Lopez
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
10
L. Yamal
11
Raphinha
9
R. Lewandowski
13
M. Ryan
4
A. De La Fuente
23
M. Sanchez
2
M. Moreno
3
A. Matturro
22
J. Toljan
14
U. Raghouber
24
C. Alvarez
8
J. Olasagasti
9
I. Romero
21
Etta Eyong

5-3-2

LEVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Castro

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BAR

Last 5 matches

LEV

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

