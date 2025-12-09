How to watch today's Atalanta vs Chelsea Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will look to record back-to-back Champions League wins when they take on Atalanta at Stadio di Bergamo in Italy today, Tuesday December 9. The game will kick-off at 9:00 pm local time which is 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 12 noon Pacific Standard Time here in the United States.

The Blues are on a three-game winless run in Premier League, but picked up an emphatic 3-0 victory over Barcelona in their previous European outing leaving them seventh in the table going into Matchday 6.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have won consecutive Champions League league-phase games against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt. They are level on points with their English counterparts, but sit in 10th place in the league due to an inferior goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Atalanta and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atalanta vs Chelsea kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League New Balance Arena

The Champions League match between Atalanta and Chelsea will be played at Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, December 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mitchel Bakker remain unavailable due to muscle and ACL injuries, respectively.

Coming off a 3-1 Serie A loss at Verona, La Dea boss Raffaele Palladino would look to bring in Gianluca Scamacca to replace Nikola Krstovic in attack.

Former Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is unlikely to start against his former club given Nicola Zalewski has been the preferred option on the left flank so far in this campiagn.

Chelsea team news

Moises Caicedo will be back in the eleven. He is currently serving a Premier League ban after his red card against Arsenal. He is likely to replace Reece James, who could be shifted into full-back.

Having sustained a shoulder injury over the weekend, Liam Delap joins Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Mykhaylo Mudryk among the list of absentees. Marc Guiu or Joao Pedro should fill in for Delap up front.

