Houston Rockets 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Houston Rockets have made impressive strides in their rebuilding process, assembling a promising young core, though the highly competitive Western Conference may still pose challenges in their quest for a play-in spot.

In recent seasons, the Rockets have brought in talented players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, both of whom are approaching the end of their rookie contracts and now qualify for extensions. It remains to be seen whether these two will become enduring cornerstones under head coach Ime Udoka. If they don’t fit into the team’s long-term blueprint, they could emerge as valuable trade assets, especially given Houston's ample draft capital for a potential future splash in the trade market.

The Rockets' overarching aim is to evolve into a solid playoff contender, ideally by next season, with hopes of pursuing championships further down the line.

For now, though, the emphasis will be on boosting their offensive game, which fell behind their defensive efforts last season. With continued growth and refinement, the Rockets could very well be in the play-in mix this year. Still, given the fierce competition in the West, substantial progress will be needed to lock down that spot.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Houston Rockets upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Mon, Oct 28 @ San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Thu, Oct 31 @ Dallas Mavericks 7:30 PM Space City Home Network Sat, Nov 2 Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Mon, Nov 4 New York Knicks 7:45 PM Space City Home Network Wed, Nov 6 San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Fri, Nov 8 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Sun, Nov 10 @ Detroit Pistons 2:00 PM Space City Home Network Mon, Nov 11 Washington Wizards 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Wed, Nov 13 LA Clippers 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Fri, Nov 15 LA Clippers 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Sun, Nov 17 @ Chicago Bulls 6:00 PM Space City Home Network Mon, Nov 18 @ Milwaukee Bucks 7:00 PM NBA TV, Space City Home Network Wed, Nov 20 Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Fri, Nov 22 Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM KATU 2.2, Space City Home Network Sat, Nov 23 Portland Trail Blazers 7:00 PM KATU 2.2, Space City Home Network Tue, Nov 26 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Wed, Nov 27 @ Philadelphia 76ers 6:00 PM Space City Home Network Sun, Dec 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 6:00 PM Space City Home Network Tue, Dec 3 @ Sacramento Kings 9:00 PM Space City Home Network Thu, Dec 5 @ Golden State Warriors 9:00 PM NBA TV, Space City Home Network Sun, Dec 8 @ LA Clippers 8:00 PM Space City Home Network Thu, Dec 19 New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Sun, Dec 22 @ Toronto Raptors 5:00 PM Space City Home Network Mon, Dec 23 @ Charlotte Hornets 6:00 PM Space City Home Network Thu, Dec 26 @ New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Fri, Dec 27 Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM Space City Home Network Sun, Dec 29 Miami Heat 6:00 PM Space City Home Network

Houston Rockets 2024-25 season results

October

Date Result Record Wed, Oct 23 Houston Rockets 105-110 Charlotte Hornets 0-1 Fri, Oct 25 Orlando Magic 128-108 Memphis Grizzlies 1-1 Tue, Oct 28 San Antonio Spurs 109-106 Houston Rockets 1-2 Wed, Oct 29 San Antonio Spurs 101-106 Houston Rockets 2-2

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. After surpassing expectations last season, the Houston Rockets are set to appear in 11 nationally televised games this year. The bulk of these — eight in total — will air on NBA TV, with one game scheduled on ESPN and two on TNT.

All local Houston Rockets games will air on Space City Home Network during the 2024-25 season. If you live in the team territory and have a provider that includes SCHN, you can stream the Rockets in market.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Space City Home Network, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV FanDuel Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV FanDuel Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Houston Rockets games for absolutely free? You can also watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Houston games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Houston Rockets season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, FanDuel Sports Network), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn't justify it. Fan Duel Sports Network is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you'll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Houston Rockets 2024 TV Schedule

(*) - Requires add-on or higher tier

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ San Antonio Spurs Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Dallas Mavericks Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Golden State Warriors Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs New York Knicks Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs San Antonio Spurs Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Detroit Pistons Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Washington Wizards Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs LA Clippers Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs LA Clippers Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Chicago Bulls Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV, Space City Home Network $15 ✓ - $11 ✓ vs Indiana Pacers Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2, Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2, Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Philadelphia 76ers Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Oklahoma City Thunder Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Sacramento Kings Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Golden State Warriors NBA TV, Space City Home Network $15 ✓ - $11 ✓ @ LA Clippers Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs New Orleans Pelicans Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Toronto Raptors Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ Charlotte Hornets Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - @ New Orleans Pelicans Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Minnesota Timberwolves Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - - vs Miami Heat Space City Home Network $28 ✓ - - -

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: Yes (5 Days)

Channels: Space City Home Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Space City Home Network, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Houston Rockets, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: Space City Home Network, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Houston Rockets games, you can tune in via Space City Home Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup. Be aware of possible regional blackouts, though.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like FanDuel Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Houston Rockets NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Houston games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Space City Home Network.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Houston Rockets with Max?

You can catch any Houston games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Houston Rockets out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Houston Rockets games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won't be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Houston Rockets Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Houston TV market, another dependable way to watch Houston Rockets in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

