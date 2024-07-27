Houston Dynamo vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Houston Dynamo FC and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Houston Dynamo will take on Atlas in the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have won their last two matches and will be looking to pick up their third win in a row. They are both sixth in their respective league's standings as well and will be confident of kicking off their Leagues Cup campaign with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo team news

Houston will be without Nelson Quinones, who has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Raines is also unavailable as he is representing the USA at the U-20 CONCACAF Championship.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Blessing; Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Atlas team news

Atlas will miss the services of Brian Lozano and Mauro Manotas as they are injured.

Leonardo Flores continues to recover from a leg injury and is not expected to rejoin the Atlas lineup until at least September.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; G. Aguirre, Nervo, Mora, Dominguez; Zaldivar, Rocha; Murillo, Marquez, R. Lozano; E. Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, Robles, Doria Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Houston Dynamo and Atlas.

