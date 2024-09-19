Houston Astros 2024 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After their 2022 World Series triumph, the Houston Astros put together another strong playoff campaign in 2023, only to be stopped by the eventual champions, the Texas Rangers.

Despite falling short of a third straight World Series appearance, the Astros closed the season as American League West champions. Now, with first-year manager Joe Espada at the helm, the team is gearing up for their 63rd MLB season, eager to chase another shot at the Fall Classic.

Can they make it back? Only time will tell, but the Astros are ready for the challenge.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Houston Astros' upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Astros MLB game in 2024.

Houston Astros upcoming MLB series: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22 Opponents vs. Los Angeles Angels Stadium Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas TV Channel Space City Home Network (SCHN), Bally Sports West (BSW) Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Houston Astros Upcoming Fixtures

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Local TV Thu, Sep 19 vs Angels 8:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, BSW Fri, Sep 20 vs Angels 8:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, BSW Sat, Sep 21 vs Angels 7:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, BSW Sun, Sep 22 vs Angels 2:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, BSW Mon, Sep 23 vs Mariners 8:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, ROOTS Tue, Sep 24 vs Mariners 8:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, ROOTS Wed, Sep 25 vs Mariners 2:10 pm MLB.tv SCHN, ROOTS Fri, Sep 27 @ Guardians 7:10 pm MLB.tv BSGL, SCHN Sat, Sep 28 @ Guardians 6:10 pm MLB.tv BSGL, SCHN Sun, Sep 29 @ Guardians 3:10 pm MLB.tv BSGL, SCHN

How to watch the Houston Astros MLB games in the Houston, Texas area

Most Houston Astros games are broadcast locally on the Space City Home Network. This channel is accessible via cable, satellite, and OTT platforms throughout the region. Fans in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and parts of New Mexico can tune in. To find out where to watch Space City Home Network in your area, check the Channel Listing and Channel Finder links.

However, national television games air on FOX, FS1, ESPN, TBS, and MLB Network, with one Sunday game available on The Roku Channel, and select Friday matchups can be streamed on Apple TV+ ($10 per month).

Out-of-market fans can access live Space City Home Network games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. In addition to coverage of the Astros, you will also be able to stream Houston Rockets games on SCHN.

How to watch the Houston Astros MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Houston Astros games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Houston Astros MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here’s a guide on where to stream Houston Astros games live and how to enjoy Astros baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Houston Astros on DIRECTV STREAM

Although it comes with a hefty price tag of $109 per month, the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan is perfect for Astros superfans.

It includes FS1, FOX, ESPN, TBS, and Space City Home Network, covering nearly every channel you need to catch all the Astros action in 2024. It's the go-to option for those who don’t want to miss a single pitch. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

For a limited time, you can get $30 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack ($80 plus $14.99 per month) or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Houston Astros on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers Space City Home Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Astros games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Astros games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Houston Astros MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Houston Astros games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast Space City Home Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Astros games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Houston Astros MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Houston Astros games on SCHN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Houston Astros on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Astros game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Houston Astros on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Astros' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Astros fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Houston Astros anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Astros games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Astros fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.