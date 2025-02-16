How to watch today's Hearts vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Following a Scottish Cup exit, Rangers will return to Scottish Premiership action when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.
Confirmed of a spot in the Europa League round of 16, the Gers aim to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games, while Hearts battle for a European spot amid making it to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers will be live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.
Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time
The Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, February 16, in the US.
Team news & squads
Hearts team news
Defensive duo Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett are unavailable for selection due to hamstring injuries, while fellow defender Frankie Kent is ruled out with a muscle problem.
Elton Kabangu is likely to earn a recall to the XI alongside Lawrence Shankland in attack.
Rangers team news
Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be able to call upon the services of defenders Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanrirjo due to foot and knee injuries, respectively.
Cyriel Dessers would return to lead the line, supported by Hamza Igamane.