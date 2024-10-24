How to watch today's Hearts vs Omonia Nicosia Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and Omonia Nicosia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Hearts and Omonia Nicosia will look to maintain their perfect starts in the Conference League when they square off at Tynecastle Park on Thursday.

The Jam Tarts edged Dinamo Minsk 2-1 on the opening matchday of the league stage, while the Cypriot side recorded a convincing 4-0 win over Vikingur Reykjavík.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Omonia Nicosia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and Omonia Nicosia will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hearts vs Omonia Nicosia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET Venue: Tynecastle Park

The UEFA Conference League match between Hearts and Omonia Nicosia will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, October 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The hosts will remain without Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor and Yutaro Oda on account of their respective injuries, while Hearts boss Neil Critchley is unlikely to risk defender Daniel Oyegoke here.

Adam Forrester is in line to replace Oyegoke at right-back, while captain Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas continue to lead the line.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Forrester, Kent, Rowles, Penrice; Dhanda, Baningime, Boateng, Spittal; Shankland, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gordon Fulton Defenders: Kent, Halkett, Kingsley, Rowles, Penrice, Salazar, Forrester Midfielders: Baningime, Grant, Devlin, McKay, Spittal, Forrest, Boateng, Dhanda, Tait Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Drammeh, Vargas

Omonia Nicosia team news

Omonia head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is likely to stick to a similar lineup from the Vikingur Reykjavík win, as veteran striker Stevan Jovetic is set to start upfront once again.

Senou Coulibaly and Nikolas Panagiotou would marshal the backline.

Omonia Nicosia possible XI: Fabiano; Dionkou, Coulibaly, Panagiotou, Khammas; Maric, Erakovic; Loizou, Costa, Simic; Jovetic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panagi, Uzoho, Fabiano, Michael, Kyriakides Defenders: Diounkou, Kitsos, Helander, Coulibaly, Masouras, Lang, Khammas, Panagiotou, Nicolaou Midfielders: Atzili, Ewandro, Maric, Kousoulos, Musialowski, Charalampous, Erakovic, Bezus Forwards: Semedo, Jovetic, Kakoullis, Stepinski, Simic, Loizou, Neophytou, Alioum

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Hearts and Omonia Nicosia face each other across all competitions.

