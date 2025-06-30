'Really difficult' - Harry Kane sends honest message after guiding Bayern Munich to PSG Club World Cup quarter-final showdown with clinical brace against Flamengo

Harry Kane is looking forward to a Club World Cup quarter-final clash with PSG after helping Bayern Munich through a “really difficult” last-16 encounter.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Bundesliga champions Bayern could only muster a second-placed finish in their group, after suffering a disappointing defeat to Benfica in their last outing at that stage of the competition, meaning that they are taking a potentially trickier route towards ultimate glory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The first knockout round saw them line up against Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the sweltering humidity of Miami. England captain Kane was, however, to help them prevail there as he bagged a brace in a battling 4-2 win.

WHAT KANE SAID

Kane said in a video posted on his Instagram account after guiding Bayern into the quarter-finals: “Wow. What a game. What a tough game first and foremost. The conditions made it really difficult but credit to the boys the way we fought throughout the whole game. We battled together. Playing against a really good team. We had to be careful and we took our moments well and, you know, a 4-2 win. We’ll take it for sure and now we look forward to the next round.

“So, yeah, time to recover now, spend a bit of time with the family and then prepare like we prepare every other game. So really enjoying my time out here. This Miami stadium’s been good to me so far this tournament so it was nice to get a couple more - especially the second one was a nice finish to kind of seal the win, so let’s keep it going and we look forward to the next round.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Things are about to get even tougher for Bayern as they prepare to face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, but - having beaten the French giants 1-0 at the Allianz Arena back in November - Kane believes anything is possible. He said: “PSG had an amazing season. We played them earlier in the season and won. It will be difficult but we know we can beat anyone when we’re at our level. We’ll recover now and then give it our all.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH?

Kane has registered three goals at the Club World Cup so far, putting him in contention for the Golden Boot. Having claimed back-to-back top scorer prizes in the Bundesliga, and broken his trophy duck in 2025, the 31-year-old striker is feeling good about his game at the moment.