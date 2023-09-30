Wolves admin brutally trolls Man City boss Pep Guardiola for forgetting Hwang Hee-chan's name as they post hilarious Twitter update after shock winning goal

Hwang Hee-Chan scored the winner during Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester City and Wolves took a dig at Pep Guardiola for forgetting the Korean's name.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hwang scored the winner to hand Man City their second consecutive loss after they lost earlier this week to Newcastle United in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Korean forward's goal prompted Wolves' Twitter account to caption their goal announcement 'THE KOREAN GUY,' it was a sly dig at Guardiola, who forgot Hwang's name during the pre-match press conference and called him "the Korean guy'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City were handed their first loss in the Premier League this season ahead of their crucial league matchup against Arsenal. It will be a battle between last season's top two teams in the league as City beat Arsenal to the league title.

WHAT NEXT? Wolves will be in action next weekend in the league when they host the high-flying Aston Villa, while City will travel to Germany for their midweek Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.