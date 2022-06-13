Gravenberch explains snub of ‘big and beautiful’ Man Utd as he favours Bayern Munich over Ten Hag reunion

The highly-rated Netherlands international has announced he will he heading to Germany this summer, rather than making a move to England

Ryan Gravenberch has explained why he snubbed the opportunity to be reunited with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at “big and beautiful” Manchester United.

The 20-year-old midfielder is preparing to complete a transfer to Bayern Munich after more than 100 competitive appearances in his homeland and 10 caps for his country.

There had been suggestions he could take his potential to Old Trafford, alongside a manager he knows well, but Gravenberch says he quickly set his heart on German giants and was never going to make a U-turn and head for England.

Article continues below

Were Man Utd ever an option for Gravenberch?

The Dutch star has told De Telegraaf: “Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club, but I already had such a good feeling at Bayern and I had given my word.

“My choice was actually made pretty quickly. In October I met the trainer Julian Nagelsmann, sports chairman Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe in a hotel at Schiphol. The plan they sketched me out just made sense.”

Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed he has signed for Bayern Munich 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6Q2NGaRVHL — GOAL (@goal) June 11, 2022

Did Gravenberch consider staying at Ajax?

While Gravenberch is preparing to spread his wings, the option was there to spend one more season at Ajax.

The Eredivisie title holders went as far as putting the offer of a new contract to him, but the lure of Bayern proved too great.

Gravenberch added: "In the end Ajax made me a royal offer, and if Bayern hadn't made such a good impression, I would certainly have signed.

“I walked around there for 12 years and Ajax has made me the player I am today. I think it is logical that Ajax earns something from me, because the club has always been good to me. We part as good friends. My love for the club will always remain.

“Whether I am ready for the Bundesliga is a difficult question, but I certainly have that feeling.”

Further reading