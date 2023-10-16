Gibraltar vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having had their chances of automatic qualification extinguished by Greece at home on Friday, the Republic of Ireland head to Gibraltar on Monday seeking to salvage some pride.

The Boys in Green have taken just three points from six matches in Euro 2024 qualification Group B - having suffered defeats against France, Greece and the Netherlands - and Stephen Kenny's reign as manager looks to be coming to an end.

They beat Gibraltar 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in June and the players will be keen to replicate that, but they will have to pick themselves up after a deflating loss to Greece.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Date: October 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 ET Venue: Estadio Algarve, Faro

The game between Gibraltar and Ireland will be played at the 30,000-capacity Estadio Algarve in Faro, Portugal on Monday October 16, 2023. It will kick off at 2:45pm ET.

How to watch Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo TV.

Team news & squads

Gibraltar team news

Gibraltar are expected to go with a back five against Ireland in a bid to keep things locked down at the back while being primed to pounce on the counter-attack.

They suffered a 4-0 friendly defeat to Wales at the home of Wrexham last week as part of their preparations for the qualifier against Ireland.

A number of veteran players will lead Gibraltar's attempt at an upset, with 40-year-old captain Roy Chipolina leading the back line, while 35-year-old Liam Walker will be tasked with making an impact in the midfield.

Forty-two-year-old striker Lee Casciaro is included in the panel, but Wycombe Wanderers' Tjay De Barr is preferred in attack. Teen midfielder Nicholas Pozo is considered one of Gibraltar's brighter prospects and is on the books of La Liga club Cadiz.

Probable Gibraltar XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Olivero, Annesley, Britto; Walker, Pozo, Jolley, Ronan; De Barr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coleing, Banda, Lopez Defenders: R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Olivero, Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto, Jolley, Santos, K. Chipolina Midfielders: Walker, Hernandez, Ronan, Badr, Pozo, De Haro, Ballantine Forwards: Casciaro, De Barr, Coombes, El Hmidi, Peacock, Ruiz

Ireland team news

Stephen Kenny attempted to spring a tactical surprise on Gus Poyet's Greece by lining out with a back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation and the Ireland head coach is likely to stick with that for the game against Gibraltar.

Liam Scales began that game as a left-back before being shifted into centre-back at the expense of Nathan Collins and the Celtic defender may have shown enough to keep his place alongside team captain Shane Duffy.

Kenny is likely to start the game with more attack-minded players, so it is possible that those who entered the fray as substitutes against Greece, such as Ryan Manning and Callum Robinson, will start

Probable Ireland XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Browne, Cullen, Smallbone; Knight, Robinson, Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: Duffy, Doherty, O'Shea, Collins, Manning, Omobamidele, Ebosele, Scales Midfielders: Browne, Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Smallbone, Sykes Forwards: Robinson, Idah, Ogbene, Ferguson, Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

Ireland have won all five meetings with Gibraltar since first playing them in 2013. The Boys in Green have posted an aggregate score of 17-0 in those games and will be keen to maintain that unblemished record.

When the sides met in June, Ireland won 3-0, with goals coming from Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah.

The closest Gibraltar have come to securing a favourable result against Ireland was in 2019, when the Boys in Green narrowly escaped a windswept Victoria Stadium with a 1-0 win.

Date Match Competition Jun 19, 2023 Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar Euro 2024 qualifying Jun 10, 2019 Ireland 2-0 Gibraltar Euro 2020 qualifying Mar 23, 2019 Gibraltar 0-1 Ireland Euro 2020 qualifying Sep 4, 2015 Gibraltar 0-4 Ireland Euro 2016 qualifying Oct 11, 2014 Ireland 7-0 Gibraltar Euro 2016 qualifying

