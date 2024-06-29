Germany vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Germany and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany and Denmark will aim to extend their unbeaten run at Euro 2024 as the two nations are set to clash in Saturday's round of 16 tie at Signal Iduna Park.

Julian Nagelsmann's side topped Group A with wins over Scotland and Hungary, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their final group game.

On the other hand, Danish Dynamite finished second in Group C despite picking up a single win. Kasper Hjulmand's side registered draws against Slovenia, England and Serbia in the group stage.

Germany vs Denmark kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between Germany and Denmark will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, June 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Germany vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Germany and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Defender Jonathan Tah faces a one-match ban on account of his two yellow cards in the tournament, while Antonio Rudiger emerges a doubt with a hamstring problem but is likely to recover in time.

So Nico Schlotterbeck can join Rudiger at the heart of defence, with Kai Havertz likely to feature upfront once again.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Denmark team news

Hjulmand will miss his namesake Morten Hjulmand due to suspension, with either Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen or Thomas Delaney in line to be brought in as the replacement in midfield.

In attack, Jonas Wind faces competition from Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Vestergaard, Anderson, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Jorgensen, Kristiansen, Bah, Kristensen Midfielders: Jensen, Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Damsgaard, Norgaard Forwards: Hojlund, Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Germany and Denmark across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 2, 2021 Germany 1-1 Denmark International Friendly June 6, 2017 Denmark 1-1 Germany International Friendly June 17, 2012 Denmark 1-2 Germany UEFA European Championship August 11, 2010 Denmark 2-2 Germany International Friendly March 28, 2007 Germany 0-1 Denmark International Friendly

