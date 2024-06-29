Germany vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Germany and Denmark will aim to extend their unbeaten run at Euro 2024 as the two nations are set to clash in Saturday's round of 16 tie at Signal Iduna Park.
Julian Nagelsmann's side topped Group A with wins over Scotland and Hungary, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their final group game.
On the other hand, Danish Dynamite finished second in Group C despite picking up a single win. Kasper Hjulmand's side registered draws against Slovenia, England and Serbia in the group stage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Germany vs Denmark kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The European Championship match between Germany and Denmark will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, June 29, in the United States (US).
How to watch Germany vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the European Championship match between Germany and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Germany team news
Defender Jonathan Tah faces a one-match ban on account of his two yellow cards in the tournament, while Antonio Rudiger emerges a doubt with a hamstring problem but is likely to recover in time.
So Nico Schlotterbeck can join Rudiger at the heart of defence, with Kai Havertz likely to feature upfront once again.
Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch
|Midfielders:
|Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can
|Forwards:
|Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav
Denmark team news
Hjulmand will miss his namesake Morten Hjulmand due to suspension, with either Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen or Thomas Delaney in line to be brought in as the replacement in midfield.
In attack, Jonas Wind faces competition from Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen.
Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen
|Defenders:
|Vestergaard, Anderson, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Jorgensen, Kristiansen, Bah, Kristensen
|Midfielders:
|Jensen, Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Damsgaard, Norgaard
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Germany and Denmark across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 2, 2021
|Germany 1-1 Denmark
|International Friendly
|June 6, 2017
|Denmark 1-1 Germany
|International Friendly
|June 17, 2012
|Denmark 1-2 Germany
|UEFA European Championship
|August 11, 2010
|Denmark 2-2 Germany
|International Friendly
|March 28, 2007
|Germany 0-1 Denmark
|International Friendly