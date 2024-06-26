Georgia vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Georgia and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the Euro 2024 knockouts, Portugal will face Georgia in their final game in the group stage at Veltins-Arena on Wednesday.

Roberto Martinez's side have guaranteed the top spot in Group F after wins over Czech Republic and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders gave themselves some hope as they registered a 1-1 draw with Czechia but will need to pick three points against the Portuguese in order to possibly stand a chance of qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Georgia vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Veltins-Arena

The European Championship match between Georgia and Portugal will be played at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, June 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Georgia and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol is expected to go ahead with an unchanged line-up, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the focus of things.

Captain Guram Kashia is a booking away from a ban in case the Crusaders manage to book a round of 16 spot.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Tabidze Midfielders: Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Sigua Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Portugal team news

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao will face a one-match ban on account of accumulation of two yellow cards, so it will remain for either Pedro Neto or Joao Felix to step in as the replacement on the left side.

Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are at risk of suspension should they pick another booking on Wednesday, while Martinez would think of Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at some point in the game.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha, B. Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Jota, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Georgia and Portugal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 31, 2008 Portugal 2-0 Georgia International Friendly

