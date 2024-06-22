Georgia vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Georgia and Czech Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Georgia and Czech Republic will need to open their account at Euro 2024 when they face each other at Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Saturday.

In their first-ever European Championship tie, the Crusaders were level with Turkey at half-time but eventually went on to lose the tie 3-1; while Ivan Hasek's men lost both their lead and the fixture 2-1 to Portugal.

Georgia vs Czech Republic kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Volksparkstadion Hamburg

The European Championship match between Georgia and Czech Republic will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Saturday, June 22, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

Despite a losing start, Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol is expected to continue with the same side from the game against Turkey.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze will partner in attack, with Giorgi Kochorashvili pulling the strings in midfield.

The back-line may see a change or two, with Luka Lochoshvili and Zuriko Davitashvili in contention for starts.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Tabidze Midfielders: Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Sigua Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Czech Republic team news

Patrik Schick will look to open his account at this edition of the tournament after he famously bagged five at Euro 2020.

Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal are instrumental in the middle, while goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek - after pulling off a flurry of saves against Portugal - will hope to keep a clean sheet on Saturday.

Czech Republic possible XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek, Coufal, Barak, Provod, Doudera; Chytil, Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stanek, Kovar, Jaros Defenders: Zima, Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Vitik, Doudera, D. Jurasek, Krejci, Vlcek Midfielders: Barak, Sevcik, Provod, Cerny, Lingr, Cerv, Soucek, Sulc, M. Jurasek Forwards: Hlozek, Schick, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Georgia and Czech Republic face each other across all competitions.

