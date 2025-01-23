How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ferencvaros, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Ferencvaros to Deutsche Bank Park for a Europa League encounter on Thursday.

The German side faced a 3-2 defeat against Lyon last time out in the competition, while Ferencvaros' last result in Europe was a 5-0 loss to PAOK.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ferencvaros will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencvaros kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Deutsche Bank Park

The Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ferencvaros will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Forward Omar Marmoush is on the brink of a move to Man City, so Hugo Ekitike would be expected to bear the burden in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Aurele Amenda remains sidelined with an ACL injury. Eric Ebimbe is a doubt due to illness.

Ferencvaros team news

The Hungarian side signed Naby Keita last week, but the ex-Liverpool man is currently not registered to play for the club in the Europa League.

Barnabas Varga is back from a ban and should lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links