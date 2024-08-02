How to watch today's France vs Argentina Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France U23 and Argentina U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will put their perfect record on the line when they battle Argentina at Stade Matmut-Atlantique on Friday for a berth in the 2024 Summer Olympics semi-finals.

The hosts defeated USA, Guinea and New Zealand, scoring seven goals in all and conceding none. And while Thierry Henry's side finished at the summit of Group A, the South Americans finished second to Morocco in Group B.

Javier Mascherano's side bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Morocco in their opening group game, to picking up crucial wins over Iraq and Ukraine in order to make it through to the knockouts.

The winner here will face either Egypt or Paraguay in the last-four.

France U23 vs Argentina U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Stade Matmut-Atlantique

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France U23 and Argentina U23 will be played at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, August 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch France U23 vs Argentina U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France U23 and Argentina U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo and Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

France U23 team news

Following starts and despite scoring in last Friday's 2-0 win over New Zealand, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo will need to be content with spots on the bench. That is because captain Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise are in line for recalls to complete the attacking trident with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

With Enzo Millot emerging a doubt, Maghnes Akliouche is likely to start on the right side

While Guillaume Restes is likely to replace Obed Nkabadio in goal, Loic Bade and Adrien Truffert should return as entre-backs.

France U23 possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Akliouche, Kone, Chotard; Olise; Lacazette, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

Argentina U23 team news

Proving his fitness after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Ukraine last Friday, Lucas Beltran would partner Julian Alvarez in attack. As such, Luciano Gondou will return to the bench.

Guiliano Simeone and Thiago Almada can be deployed on the flanks once again, with Claudio Echeverri and Cristian Medina operating through the middle.

Argentina U23 possible XI: Rulli; Lujan, Otamendi, Di Cesare, Soler; Simeone, Fernandez, Medina, Almada; Beltran, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Brey Defenders: Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi Midfielders: Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze Forwards: Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time France U23 and Argentina U23 face each other across all competitions.

