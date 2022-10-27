FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers: The top 30 GKs on Career Mode

The last line of defence is crucial and we've listed the best 30 young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

Having a good goalkeeper on FIFA 23 is crucial, especially if you want to make sure you're not conceding soft goals on your way to glory in Career Mode. While goalkeepers tend to improve as they age, there are already a number of precocious clean-sheet purveyors around and plenty breaking through.

If you have an eye on the future when it comes to your last line of defence, GOAL brings you the 30 best young netminders aged 20 and under. Note that since the list is limited to players who are within this age bracket, we have excluded obvious talents such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Diogo Santos and Alban Lafont.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

G. Bazunu

20

Southampton

GK

70

85

2

M. Vandevoordt

20

Genk

GK

70

84

3

G. Restes

17

Toulouse

GK

60

83

4

L. Chevalier

20

LOSC

GK

67

83

5

S. Soares

20

Benfica

GK

65

82

6

L. Miguel Marquines

19

Atletico Nacional

GK

63

82

7

G. Garofani

19

Juventus

GK

61

81

8

K. Peersman

18

PSV

GK

60

81

9

G. Slonina

18

Chicago Fire

GK

66

81

10

D. Alemdar

19

Rennes

GK

72

80

11

R. Neshcheret

20

Dynamo Kyiv

GK

66

80

12

A. Iturbe

18

Atletico Madrid

GK

65

80

13

L. Moro

18

Perugia

GK

62

80

14

A. Padilla

18

Athletic Club

GK

62

80

15

J. Garrido

18

Leganes

GK

59

79

16

I. Danlad

19

Free agent

GK

68

79

17

A. Bencze

20

Guimaraes

GK

62

79

18

A. Paulsen

20

Wellington Phoenix

GK

64

79

19

K. Pinargote

19

Independiente del Valle

GK

60

79

20

Y. Lienard

19

Monaco

GK

60

78

21

A. Gomis

19

Atletico Madrid

GK

63

78

22

A. Sorrentino

20

Monza

GK

63

78

23

M. Backhaus

18

Werder Bremen

GK

58

78

24

J. Trafford

19

Bolton

GK

64

78

25

K. Tobiasz

19

Legia Warsaw

GK

64

78

26

Canizares

20

Real Madrid

GK

62

78

27

T. Schreiber

20

Holstein Kiel

GK

66

78

28

S. Turati

20

Frosinone

GK

66

78

29

O. Peterson

20

Molde

GK

62

78

30

D. Ramaj

20

Eintracht Frankfurt

GK

64

78

Of goalkeepers aged 20 and under on FIFA 23, Southampton shotstopper Gavin Bazunu is deemed to be the one with the best potential. The Republic of Ireland international, who notably denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot in a World Cup qualifier, begins as a 70-rated GK, but can improve to become an 85-rated one.

Maarten Vandevoordt of Genk was previously the best young goalkeeper in FIFA, but the Belgian comes in a close second to Bazunu in FIFA 23. You'll find two decent young goalkeeper options in Ligue 1, with Toulouse's 17-year-old Guillaume Restes and Lille's Lucas Chevalier each boasting the potential of an 83 rating.

Luis Miguel Marquines has been touted as a possible future Colombia No. 1 and that's reflected in his potential rating, which stands at 82. Benfica netminder and accomplished Portugal youth international Samuel Soares also has an 82 potential rating.

Chelsea recruit Gabriel Slonina is one of the best young American goalkeepers and is plying his trade for Chicago Fire in FIFA 23, but could be a decent option in Career Mode. If you place your trust in Italian goalkeepers, then Juventus have a bright prospect in Giovanni Garofini, whose potential rating is 81.

See the full list above.

Check out more of the best young players in all positions on FIFA 23.

