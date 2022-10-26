FIFA 23 best young strikers: The top 50 forwards & wingers on Career Mode

Goals win games and that means strikers who put the ball in the back of the net are usually among the most precious commodities in football. It's no different in FIFA 23, but finding the next big thing to lead your attack into the future can be tough.
To help you get your team on the right track in Career Mode, GOAL has compiled the 50 best young strikers and wingers aged 20 and under to buy. Since the list is limited to those who are 20 and younger, that means there is no Erling Haaland or Vinicius Jr - for that, you can check out the best players on FIFA 23 here.
KEY:
PO = Position
CR = Current rating
PR = Potential rating
*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.
FIFA 23 best young strikers, forwards & wingers
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
A. Fati
19
Barcelona
LW
79
90
2
A. Nusa
17
Club Brugge
LW
68
88
3
Y. Moukoko
17
Borussia Dortmund
ST
69
88
4
R. Cherki
19
Lyon
LW
73
88
5
J. Gelhardt
20
Leeds United
ST
72
87
6
K. Adeyemi
20
Borussia Dortmund
ST
75
87
7
Savio
18
PSV
RW
70
86
8
Kayky
19
Pacos de Ferreira
RW
66
86
9
L. Romero
17
Lazio
RW
67
86
10
M. Cancellieri
20
Lazio
RW
73
86
11
F. Conceicao
19
Ajax
RW
72
86
12
M. Olise
20
Crystal Palace
RW
76
86
13
N. Madueke
20
PSV
RW
77
86
14
D. Moreira
18
Benfica
LW
67
85
15
A. Garnacho
18
Manchester United
LW
64
85
16
H. Araujo
20
Benfica
ST
71
85
17
M. Lazetic
18
AC Milan
ST
65
85
18
M. Soule
19
Juventus
RW
68
85
19
J. Bakayoko
19
PSV
RW
68
85
20
M. Godts
17
Genk
LW
64
85
21
N. Unuvar
19
Trabzonspor
LW
67
85
22
S. Biuk
19
Hajduk Split
LW
69
85
23
D. Scarlett
18
Portsmouth
ST
65
85
24
E. Zeballos
20
Boca Juniors
RW
72
85
25
A. Elanga
20
Manchester United
RW
74
85
26
B. Sesko
19
RB Salzburg
ST
72
85
27
M. Cho
18
Real Sociedad
ST
70
85
28
O. Popescu
19
FCSB
LW
72
85
29
C. Palmer
20
Manchester City
RW
67
85
30
H. Ekitike
20
Paris Saint-Germain
ST
76
85
31
W. Gnonto
18
Leeds
ST
69
85
32
B. Brobbey
20
Ajax
ST
76
85
33
F. Farias
20
Colon
ST
75
85
34
L. Oyen
19
Genk
LW
67
85
35
A. Broja
20
Chelsea
ST
75
85
36
K. Sulemana
20
Rennes
LW
75
85
37
G. Rutter
20
Hoffenheim
ST
75
85
38
J. Doku
20
Rennes
RW
75
85
39
R. Ribeiro
17
Sporting
ST
66
84
40
M. Tel
17
Bayern Munich
ST
64
84
41
K. Gordon
17
Liverpool
RW
62
84
42
M. Abline
19
Rennes
ST
68
84
43
J. Bolivar
20
Deportivo La Guaira
ST
67
84
44
E. Wahl
19
Montpellier
ST
74
84
45
L. Delap
19
Stoke City
ST
66
84
46
J. Pedro
20
Watford
ST
71
84
47
I. Maestro Puch
19
Atletico Tucuman
ST
65
83
48
A. Tibidi
18
Altach
CF
65
83
49
Ilias
18
Barcelona
RW
67
83
50
I. Bravo
17
Real Madrid
ST
64
83
With a potential rating of 90, Barcelona star Ansu Fati is the best young wonderkid striker on FIFA 23. It is perhaps little surprise that the Spain international, who inherited Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt and has a current rating of 79, would be so highly rated on the game.
A pair of 17-year-olds follow Fati, with Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko each boasting potential ratings of 88. Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is highly regarded on the game with 87 potential, as is Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyimi.GETTY
Manchester United are stocked with some decent young attacking talent, including Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga, whose respective potential ratings stand at 85, though Elanga's current rating is much higher.
Benjamin Sesko, who is being monitored by Europe's elite clubs, has a current rating of 72 on FIFA 23, but the RB Salzburg forward's potential can grow by 13 points to 85.
There are a number of bright prospects plying their trade in the Eredivisie with the likes of Ajax and PSV, including Savio and Francisco Conceicao, who each have a potential of 86.
