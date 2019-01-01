FIFA 20

FIFA 20 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on career mode

Goal looks at all the wonderkid midfielders in Career Mode, listing their potential ability and price in the game

Jadon Sancho's breakout season in the Bundesliga saw him listed at the top of Goal's NxGn list of the world's best teenagers in 2019 and also sees him used in a lot of promotional material for FIFA 20. The England international is one of the top young players in FIFA 20 and has a pricetag to match in Career Mode as his potential ability sees him become of the game's elite.

Fellow Bundesliga star Kai Havertz can reach 92 overall like Sancho, but both are valued around £40 million at the start of Career Mode and may not fit every club's budget. Velez Sarsfield's Thiago Almada can also reach the same overall score but has a rating of 72 to begin with and thus is much more affordable in the transfer market

There are many bargains who start off with low current ratings in the game but have great potential ratings which can be reached with enough game time and the right development. Sparta Prague's Adam Hlozek is just 17 but is sure to be a Career Mode favourite as he can play on either side of the pitch or even up front and is valued at just £3.1m at the start of the game.

Here are all the best young midfielders in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young midfielders

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
1 K Havertz 20 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 84 92 £40.5m
2 J Sancho 19 Borussia Dortmund RM, LM 84 92 £39.2m
3 T Almada 18 Velez Sarsfield CAM, LW, ST 72 92 £5.7m
4 P Foden 19 Man City CAM, CM 76 90 £14.5m
5 S Tonali 19 Brescia CDM, CM 75 89 £11.4m
6 A Mac Allister 20 Brighton CAM, CM 75 89 £12.8m
7 Kangin Lee 18 Valencia CAM, LM, RM 76 88 £11m
8 A Maier 20 Hertha Berlin CM, CDM 76 88 £11.9m
9 N Zaniolo 19 Roma CAM, CM, RW 74 88 £10.6m
10 T Kubo 18 Real Madrid RM, CF, CAM 70 88 £3.2m
11 E Palacios 20 River Plate CM, RM, CAM 77 87 £12.3m
12 D Rice 20 West Ham CDM, CB, CM 77 87 £11m
13 Ferran Torres 19 Valencia RM 75 87 £10.1m
14 A Davies 18 Bayern Munich LM, RM 72 87 £5.7m
15 Y Verschaeren 17 Anderlecht CAM, RM, LM 72 87 £5.3m
16 Riqui Puig 19 Barcelona CM 71 87 £4.4m
17 A Hlozek 16 Sparta Praha LM, ST, RM 70 87 £3.1m
18 A Urzi 19 Banfield LM 69 87 £2m
19 C Pulisic 20 Chelsea RM, LM 79 86 £15.8m
20 F Valverde 20 Real Madrid CM, LM, CDM 77 86 £11.9m
21 T Adams 20 RB Leipzig CDM, RWB 76 86 £9.7m
22 W McKennie 20 Schalke CM, CB, CAM 76 86 £11m
23 M Guendouzi 20 Arsenal CM, CDM 75 86 £10.1m
24 R Sessegnon 19 Spurs LM, LW, LB 75 86 £9.7m
25 Florentino 19 Benfica CDM, CM 75 86 £8.8m
26 G Chakvetadze 19 Gent LM, CAM 74 86 £8.8m
27 M Mount 20 Chelsea CAM, CM 74 86 £8.8m
28 Paulinho 18 Bayer Leverkusen RM 71 86 £4.3m
29 D Szoboszlai 18 Red Bull Salzburg CAM, RM, CM 71 86 £4.3m
30 G Maroni 20 Sampdoria CAM, LW, ST 71 86 £4.4m
31 H Traore 19 Empoli CAM, CM 70 86 £3.3m
32 C Ferreira 19 River Plate CM, CAM 70 86 £3.3m
33 M Gibbs-White 19 Wolves Wolves 70 86 £3.3m
34 A Gomes 18 Man Utd CAM, CM, LW 68 86 £1.6m
35 P Pomykal 19 Dallas CAM, CM, RM 68 86 £1.7m
36 J Sands 18 New York City FC CDM, CB 66 86 £1.1m
37 Gelson Fernandes 20 Benfica CM 76 85 £10.6m
38 S Chukwueze 20 Villarreal RM, CF, RW 76 85 £10.6m
39 K Diatta 20 Club Brugge LM, RM, ST 75 85 £9.7m
40 J Larsen 20 Borussia Dortmund LM 75 85 £9.7m
41 I Hagi 20 Genk CAM, LW, RW 74 85 £8.4m
42 H Wolf 20 RB Leipzig CAM 74 85 £8.4m
43 M Diaby 19 Bayer Leverkusen LM 74 85 £8.4m
44 D McNeil 19 Burnley LM 73 85 £6.2m
45 M Shaparenko 20 Dynamo Kyiv CM, CDM, CAM 73 85 £6.2m
46 Jota 20 Benfica LM, RM, CF 72 85 £5.3m
47 Tete 19 Shakhtar Donetsk LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m
48 D Lainez 19 Real Betis RM, LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m
49 A Palaversa 19 Man City CM, CDM, CAM 71 85 £4.4m
50 Fernando 20 Shakhtar Donetsk LM 71 85 £4.4m
51 Miguel Luis 20 Sporting CP CM 70 85 £3.4m
52 B Soumare 20 Lille CM, CDM 70 85 £3.4m
53 R Vargas 20 Augsburg RM, LM 70 85 £3.4m
54 A Almendra 19 Boca Juniors CM, CDM 69 85 £2m
55 Sergio Gomez 18 Borussia Dortmund CAM, CM, LM 68 85 £1.6m
56 M Pellegrini 19 Estudiantes LM, CM, RW 68 85 £1.7m
57 Daniel Braganca 20 Sporting CP CM 68 85 £1.7m
58 R Gravenberch 17 Ajax CM, CDM 67 85 £1.3m
59 M Caqueret 19 Lyon CM, CDM 67 85 £1.4m
60 M Ihatteren 17 PSV CAM 67 85 £1.3m
61 Y Adli 18 Bordeaux CM, CAM 66 85 £1.2m
62 R Matondo 18 Schalke RM, LM 65 85 £1.2m
63 Marcos Antonio 19 Shakhtar Donetsk CM 65 85 £1m
64 L Agoume 17 Inter CM 63 85 £700k
65 A Perea 18 Atletico Nacional CDM, CM 62 85 £550k

