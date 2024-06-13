How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

The Indiana Fever host the Atlanta Dream in an electrifying WNBA matchup on June 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Indiana Fever are ranked 10th in the league with an average of 77.5 points per game. In addition, they have 31.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th, and 18.9 assists per game, which ranks 10th.

However, the Atlanta Dream are ranked 11th in the league with an average of 76.7 points per game. With 34.1 rebounds per game and 18.2 assists per game, they are ranked 10th and 12th respectively.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream will take place on June 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.

Date 13 June 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream live on ESPN3 TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Fever Team News

According to Tony East of The Next, Damiris Dantas will undergo a new evaluation in the upcoming weeks.

Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness says Temi Fagbenle will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after hurting his foot in a loss to the Sparks.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Due to a hand injury, Jordin Canada has not yet participated in any games this season and her return date is still unknown.

Allisha Gray, who averages 16.0 points per game with a 44.9% field goal percentage, has been a reliable scorer.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA: