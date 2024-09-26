How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Union SG Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce will look to respond following a defeat against home rivals Galatasaray when the Turkish side begins their Europa League campaign against Union SG on Thursday.
While Fener suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of their arch-rivals in the Turkish Super Lig, Union SG will also aim to snap a poor run of form when they make the trip to Sukru Saracoglu. Les Unionistes were last involved in a goalless draw with Standard Liege in Belgium.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Union SG online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Union SG will be broadcast live on Paramount+, and is available to stream online live on ViX.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Fenerbahce vs Union SG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Sukru Saracoglu
The UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Union SG will be played at Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul, Turkey.
It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Thursday, September 26, in the US.
Team news & squads
Fenerbahce team news
Edin Dzeko, who reduced the margin of defeat against Galatasaray last weekend, should continue upfront for the hosts.
Bright Osayi-Samuel is ruled out due to a foot injury, while names such as Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri will be pushing for starts on Thursday.
Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Fred, Amrabat; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Egribayat, Livakovic, Cetin
|Defenders:
|Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Mercan, Oosterwolde, Akcicek
|Midfielders:
|Yuksek, Yandas, Fred, Elmaz, Amrabat, Szymanski
|Forwards:
|Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Under, Tosun, Aydin, Saint-Maximin
Union SG team news
After being sent off in the loss to Slavia Prague during the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, striker Mohammed Fuseini faces a ban.
Meanwhile, Henok Teklab also remains sidelined with a leg injury. So Franjo Ivanovic would be joined by Promise David in attack.
Union SG possible XI: Moris; Burgess, Machida, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Rasmussen, Terho; Ivanovic, David.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Chambaere, Imbrechts, Moris
|Defenders:
|Mac Allister, Burgess, Francois, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen, Tshilanda, Dony
|Midfielders:
|Rasmussen, Lazare, Ait El Hadj, Castro-Montes, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin
|Forwards:
|Kabangu, David, Rodriguez, Terho, Boufal, Khalaily, Niang, Ivanovic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Fenerbahce and Union SG across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 14, 2024
|Fenerbahce 0-1 Union SG
|UEFA Conferene League
|March 7, 2024
|Union SG 0-3 Fenerbahce
|UEFA Conferene League