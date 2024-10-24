How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the quest for their first Europa League win this season, Manchester United make the trip to Istanbul to take on Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's men left it till late to register a 3-3 draw with Porto on matchday two, where Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce defeated Union SG 2-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United will be played at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, October 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Jayden Oosterwolde is the latest injury victim at the club as the left-back picked up an ACL injury at the weekend, and he joins Cengiz Under, Ismail Yuksek, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Irfan Can Egribayat in the treatment room.

Besides, the likes of Filip Kostic, Oguz Aydin, Bartug Elmaz and Levent Mercan have all been omitted from the club's Europa League squad.

Mert Muldur is likely to replace Oosterwolde at left-back, with Alexander Djiku switching to the other side.

Former United duo Fred and Sofyan Amrabat could operate in the middle, while Youssef En-Nesyri may get the nod over Edin Dzeko to start upfront.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Cetin Defenders: Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Becao Midfielders: Fred, Yandas, Amrabat, Szymanski Forwards: Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Tosun, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United team news

Despite resuming training, defender Leny Yoro will keep all of Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Toby Collyer company on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is expected to shake off a calf issue to possibly start alongside Manuel Ugarte, while Christian Eriksen pushes in the number 10 role as Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

And with Noussair Mazraoui likely to feature at right-back, Diogo Dalot would feature in the opposite full-back position, with either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee leading the line.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fenerbahce and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 3, 2016 Fenerbahce 2-1 Manchester United UEFA Europa League October 20, 2016 Manchester United 4-1 Fenerbahce UEFA Europa League December 8, 2004 Fenerbahce 3-0 Manchester United UEFA Champions League September 28, 2004 Manchester United 6-2 Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League October 30, 1996 Manchester United 0-1 Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League

Useful links