FA Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The FA Cup returns for its 145th edition in 2025-26 as the biggest teams in England (plus some from Wales) battle it out to get their hands on what is one of the most prestigious trophies in the football world.

Featuring clubs from all levels of the football pyramid, the FA Cup frequently offers minnows the chance of a big day out against a behemoth of the sport and - whisper it - the possibility of a 'giant-killing'. Crystal Palace are the reigning champions and will be eager to retain the title, but the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and a hungry cast of Premier League hopefuls will be chasing them all the way.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details about the 2025-26 FA Cup, round-by-round, including the draws, fixtures, results and TV information.

FA Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the second round of the 2025-26 FA Cup was held on Monday November 3, 2025, with tie set to take place at the start of December.

Date Fixture TV channel Dec 5 Salford City vs Leyton Orient TNT Sports 1, discovery+ Dec 6 Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town TBC Dec 6 Chelmsford City vs Weston-super-Mare TBC Dec 6 Cheltenham Town vs Buxton TBC Dec 6 Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers TBC Dec 6 Peterborough vs Barnsley TBC Dec 6 Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town TBC Dec 6 Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone TBC Dec 6 Milton Keynes Dons vs Oldham Athletic TBC Dec 6 Peterborough United vs Barnsley TBC Dec 6 Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers TBC Dec 6 Stockport County vs Cambridge United TBC Dec 6 Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers TBC Dec 6 Wigan Athletic vs Barrow TBC Dec 6 Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town BBC Two, iPlayer, and TNT Sports 2 Dec 6 Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ Dec 7 Slough Town vs Macclesfield TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ Dec 7 Boreham Wood vs Newport County BBC Two, iPlayer, and TNT Sports 1 Dec 7 Gateshead vs Walsall TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ Dec 7 Blackpool vs Carlisle United TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ Dec 8 Brackley Town vs Burton Albion TNT Sports 1, discovery+

FA Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

The 2025 -26 FA Cup first round games were played between October 31 and November 3, 2025. The draw took place on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Date Fixture TV channel Oct 31 Luton Town 4-3 Forest Green Rovers TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select Nov 1 Chelmsford City 4-1 Braintree Town TNT Sports 1 & 3 / ESPN Select Nov 1 Weston Super Mare 2-1 (AET) Aldershot Town Highlights only Nov 1 Salford City 1-1 (4-2P) Lincoln City Highlights only Nov 1 Colchester United 2-3 MK Dons Highlights only Nov 1 Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Stockport County Highlights only Nov 1 Wigan Athletic 1-1 (5-3P) Hemel Hempsted Town Highlights only Nov 1 Newport County 2-2 (4-3P) Gillingham Highlights only Nov 1 Cheltenham Town 1-0 Bradford City Highlights only Nov 1 Barnsley 3-2 York City Highlights only Nov 1 Reading 2-3 (AET) Carlisle United Highlights only Nov 1 Bromley 1-2 Bristol Rovers Highlights only Nov 1 Peterborough United 1-0 Cardiff City Highlights only Nov 1 Oldham Athletic 3-1 Northampton Town Highlights only Nov 1 Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Doncaster Rovers Highlights only Nov 1 Stevenage 0-1 Chesterfield Highlights only Nov 1 Boreham Wood 3-0 Crawley Town Highlights only Nov 1 Sutton United 2-1 AFC Telford United Highlights only Nov 1 Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Huddersfield Town Highlights only Nov 1 Spennymoor Town 0-2 Barrow Highlights only Nov 1 Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle Highlights only Nov 1 FC Halifax Town 0-2 Exeter City Highlights only Nov 1 Slough Town 2-1 Altrincham Highlights only Nov 1 Wealdstone 1-0 Southend United Highlights only Nov 1 Rotherham United 1-2 (AET) Swindon Town Highlights only Nov 1 Grimsby Town 3-1 Ebbsfleet United Highlights only Nov 1 Buxton 2-1 (AET) Chatham Town Highlights only Nov 1 Burton Albion 6-0 St Albans City Highlights only Nov 1 Blackpool 1-0 Scunthorpe United Highlights only Nov 1 Cambridge United 3-0 Chester Highlights only Nov 1 AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Gateshead Highlights only Nov 1 Mansfield Town 3-2 Harrogate Town Highlights only Nov 1 Macclesfield 6-3 AFC Totton Highlights only Nov 1 Fleetwood Town 2-1 Barnet Highlights only Nov 1 Brackley Town 2-2 (4-3P) Notts County BBC Two / TNT Sports 3 / ESPN Select Nov 2 South Shields 1-3 Shrewsbury Town TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select Nov 2 Eastleigh 0-3 Walsall BBC Two / TNT Sports 2 / ESPN Select Nov 2 Port Vale 5-1 Maldon & Tiptree TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select Nov 2 Gainsborough Trinity 1-2 (AET) Accrington Stanley TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select Nov 3 Tamworth 0-1 Leyton Orient TNT Sports 1 / ESPN Select

FA Cup 2025-26 TV channels & streams

Country TV channel United Kingdom TNT Sports, discovery+, BBC United States ESPN

United Kingdom

TNT Sports, discovery+ and the BBC are the broadcast partners of the FA Cup in the UK for the 2025-26 season. TNT Sports will have selected games from the first and second rounds, plus all games from the third round on, excluding those which kick off during the Saturday 3 pm blackout. The BBC, meanwhile, will broadcast 14 live games, sharing with TNT Sports. It will have two matches per round up to and including the quarter-finals. It will also broadcast one semi-final and the final.

United States

In the United States, FA Cup games will be available to watch and stream live on ESPN and its network channels, including ESPN Select.

FA Cup 2025-26 round dates

FA Cup qualification rounds ran from August 2025, with the first round proper, as it is known, beginning in late October-early November. Forty-eight teams from the EFL - 24 from League One and 24 from League Two - enter at this stage.

Premier League and Championship teams enter from the third round, which is scheduled to take place in early January 2026. You can see the breakdown of round dates, as well as teams entering and the number of fixtures below.

Round Main date Teams entering Number of games First round November 1, 2025 24 League One teams + 24 League Two teams 40 Second round December 6, 2025 None 20 Third round January 10, 2026 20 Premier League teams + 24 Championship teams 32 Fourth round February 14, 2026 None 16 Fifth round March 7, 2026 None 8 Quarter-finals April 4, 2026 None 4 Semi-finals April 25, 2026 None 2 Final May 16, 2026 None 1

What is the FA Cup 2025-26 prize money?

The prize money for the FA Cup varies by round, with the winners of the first round ties being rewarded £45,000 ($60k) each, while the losers receive £15,000 ($20k) each. The prizes increase significantly as the rounds progress, but so too do the stakes, with no prize money for the losers in the fourth round, fifth round and quarter-finals. As a standalone game, the final is worth £2 million ($2.6m) to the victors, while the runners-up take home £1m ($1.3m).

If a team enters the competition at the first round and proceeds to win the FA Cup, they will accumulate just over £4m ($5.3m) in prize money. The most prize money a Premier League team, entering in the third round, can accrue in the FA Cup is £3.9m ($5.2m).