Bet9ja Old Mobile: A Comprehensive Guide

Bet9ja launched in 2013 as a convenient online betting option for Nigerians. The gaming site operates with licences issued to its operator, K. C. Gaming Limited, by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and several state authorities. These licences allow Bet9ja to offer sports betting and casino games on its dedicated app and browser options.

Bet9ja upgraded its mobile options in 2022 for better security, design and game features. However, the old Bet9ja mobile’s simple layout and easy navigation remain a preferred option for many punters. This guide reviews the top features of the old Bet9ja mobile site, its limitations and how you can access this old platform.

What is Bet9ja Old Mobile?

As one of the foremost bookmakers in Nigeria, Bet9ja has been offering its services through its mobile app and desktop options. Despite the mobile app, customers and retail shops in Nigeria use the Bet9ja old mobile site as their preferred gaming platform. The old site is popular among Bet9ja customers because it offers bettors access to many options at a glance.

Punters at the Bet9ja old mobile site could access exciting features like fast betting, odds search, firebets, casino games and live betting from the home screen. Some of these features are also available on the new site with other exciting features. However, most features in the new site are in sub-menus and sidebars, unlike the home screen arrangement of the Bet9ja old mobile site.

Key Features of Bet9ja Old Mobile

It is no news that the new Bet9ja mobile site has a sophisticated display and it offers exciting options. However, the old site remains a popular choice for many punters with its bolder displays and easy navigation. Let’s explore some key features of the Bet9ja old mobile site.

User Interface

Having a simple interface is one of the highlights of Bet9ja old mobile platform. The retro design with bold icons ensures that players can navigate the site options with little or no help.

Game Options

The old mobile platform gives players access to Bet9ja’s vast sports betting and casino game collection. Players that use Bet9ja old mobile can place their bets on local and international sports options. They also have access to virtual games, Bet9ja promotions, and the growing casino titles at Bet9ja.

Live Betting

Bet9ja is popular for its live betting options and the old mobile encourages bettors to place live bets with in-game options. Punters that use the Bet9ja old mobile enjoy the site’s instant game updates, cashout and other live betting features.

Device Compatibility

While Bet9ja has replaced its mobile app interfaces with the new site design, the betting site retains the old mobile site with its top features. This means that while the Bet9ja old mobile is not Bet9ja’s top platform, players can still access it on their mobile browsers. The best part is that the old site is compatible with all mobile devices and most browser options.

Benefits of Using Bet9ja Old Mobile

It has been years since Bet9ja upgraded its betting site, but the site users continue to visit the old mobile for some of these benefits:

East Navigation

Bet9ja old mobile is popular among users because it uses simple navigation options. The layout includes bold, illustrated icons spread across the home screen. With this simple retro design, users don’t have to bother with submenus and sidebars before locating their preferred feature.

Data Consumption

Bet9ja old mobile is ideal for devices with less data processing requirements than modern options. This design allows users to navigate the site’s modern features with low data consumption.

Interface Speed

The Bet9ja old mobile runs effectively on old devices with 3G connectivity. The old interface ensures that punters get faster navigation with 4G or 5G enabled devices. Devices with recent operating systems also allow players to use the old mobile site at a faster interface speed.

How to Access Bet9ja Old Mobile

While Bet9ja has upgraded its mobile service, many customers continue to use the old site. Bet9ja has also made it easy for players to access the old mobile version directly from the new site. Let’s take a look at how you can access Bet9ja's old mobile:

Visit the Bet9ja website on your mobile browser

Click the “A-Z menu” at the bottom left corner of the homepage

Select “Quick Links” at the top right corner of the “A-Z menu” screen

Scroll down and click “Old mobile” at the bottom of the “Quick Links” options

Start gaming on the Bet9ja Old Mobile

Limitations of Bet9ja Old Mobile

Bet9ja old mobile offers a rich gaming experience with top features and the latest game options from Bet9ja. However, the old mobile has some challenges that may affect how customers access it. We have outlined some of these limitations below:

No direct access

No upgrades

Security challenges

No Direct Access

Since the Bet9ja old mobile is not the main platform for the betting site, it is not available for direct access. Accessing Bet9ja old mobile requires you to go through the quick links option in the new mobile version. However, you can move past this challenge by using the Bet9ja old mobile direct address.

No Upgrades

This is one of the most notable challenges for players using Bet9ja old mobile. The old mobile has been the same since Bet9ja moved to the new site in 2022. While players like the retro design, the old site still has the lags and glitches as it did in 2022.

Security Challenges

The concern about security breaches in Bet9ja old mobile started when the site shut down in 2022 after a cyber attack. We know that the new site guarantees better security, but using the old site puts customers at risk of the same security breach that shut the old site down previously.

FAQs About Bet9ja Old Mobile

Is Bet9ja old mobile still available?

Yes. Bet9ja retained its old mobile for players who prefer the old interface. It has the same number of games, key features and bonuses as the old interface.

How do I switch from the new Bet9ja mobile to the old version?



You can still access Bet9ja old mobile from the new site by following these steps:

Click the “A-Z menu” on the new mobile screen

Click “Quick links” in the A-Z menu screen

Scroll down and click “old mobile” in the “Quick links” screen

The site will redirect automatically

Can I place live bets using Bet9ja old mobile?

Yes, Live betting is one of the top features of Bet9ja old mobile site. The old mobile site also offers the latest live bet features like live stats, in-play bets and cashout.

What devices support Bet9ja old mobile?

Bet9ja old mobile is compatible with most Android and iOS devices. The old mobile is compatible with devices using Android 10 or more recent versions. It is also compatible with many iOS versions including iOS 12 and some earlier versions.

How secure is the Bet9ja old mobile platform?

Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee the security of Bet9ja old mobile. We know that Bet9ja had to move to the new mobile after some security concerns on the old mobile and don’t have any confirmation that the old mobile is completely secure for use.