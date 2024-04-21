Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways when they face off in Sunday's Premier League encounter at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are just a point clear of Forest, but both sides are at the edge of the dropzone.

Sean Dyche's men last suffered a 6-0 drubbing at Chelsea on Monday night, while Nuno's Tricky Trees played out a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am EST Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm EST on Sunday, April 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Fubo, USA, Telemundo and Sling TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson suffered knocks in the Chelsea loss, with Ashley Young or Ben Godfrey likely to replace Coleman at right-back.

As it was, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin would already miss out through injuries.

However, there are chances of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye returning to action alongside Branthwaite, as the trio took part in Friday's training.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gomes, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Nottingham Forest team news

Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are unavailable for selection due to their respective concerns, while Anthony Elanga is a doubt after missing the Wolves draw. So, Giovanni Reyna could continue in the XI after his Premier League debut at the City Ground.

Nuno could even name an unchanged lineup against Everton on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Reyna, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna Forwards: Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 2, 2023 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton Premier League March 5, 2023 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton Premier League August 20, 2022 Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 30, 1999 Everton 0-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League September 8, 1998 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton Premier League

Useful links