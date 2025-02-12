+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Goodison Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Everton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

Premier LeagueEvertonLiverpoolEverton vs Liverpool

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool head to Goodison Park to face Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

Engaged in their rescheduled game from matchday 15, the Reds will be looking to bounce back after they were shocked to an FA Cup exit by Plymouth Argyle.

The Toffees also suffered a defeat in the fourth round of the cup competition as they went down 2-0 against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Liverpool Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIV
1
J. Pickford
6
J. Tarkowski
19
V. Mykolenko
32
J. Branthwaite
15
J. O'Brien
10
I. Ndiaye
16
A. Doucoure
29
J. Lindstroem
37
J. Garner
27
I. Gueye
14
Beto
1
A. Becker
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
26
A. Robertson
84
C. Bradley
18
C. Gakpo
10
A. Mac Allister
11
M. Salah
38
R. Gravenberch
8
D. Szoboszlai
7
L. Diaz

4-2-3-1

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • David Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Manager David Moyes is not expected to make many rotations from the game against Bournemouth. Vitalii Mykolenko could shake off a calf strain to start ahead of Ashley Young at left-back, with Jack Harrison in line to replace Jesper Lindstrom on the right flank. Beto will continue in attack.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti and Dwight McNeil all remain sidelined.

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Arne Slot will make wholesale changes from the Plymouth loss, and could revert to the side that beat Tottenham 4-0 in last Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg tie.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa would all drop out of the XI, but Luis Diaz should retain his spot as he partook in the FA Cup game.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk will all return to the XI, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Joe Gomez are ruled out.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

