Empoli vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At the risk of losing out on a place in Europe next season, Napoli have won just one of their last five Serie A outings when they take on Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Francesco Calzona's men were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Frosinone, while the hosts are at the edge of the drop zone following a 1-0 defeat at Lecce.

Empoli vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Stadio Carlo Catellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, April 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Empoli vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be shown live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Emmanuel Gyasi will face a ban after picking up his milestone booking in the Lecce loss.

Tyronne Ebuehi will miss the rest of the season due to injury, while Ardian Ismajli is a doubt with a thigh issue.

Alberto Cerri, Stiven Shpendi, M'Baye Niang, Francesco Caputo and Mattia Destro make for the options in attack.

Empoli possible XI: Caprile; Bereszynski, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Cancellieri, Marin, Maleh, Pezzella; Zurkowski, Cambiaghi; Niang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caprile, Perisan, Berisha Defenders: Luperto, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Goglichidze, Tonelli, Pezzella, Cacace, Bereszynski Midfielders: Grassi, Fazzini, Maleh, Marin, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Bastoni, Kovalenko Forwards: Niang, Shpendi, Cerri, Caputo, Destro, Cancellieri, Cambiaghi

Napoli team news

Amir Rrahmani and Mario Rui are suspended for the tie, with left-back Mathias Olivera out injured.

Juan Jesus could replace Rrahmani at the heart of defence, while Pasquale Mazzocchi slots into an unfamiliar position in order to provide cover for Olivera.

Cyril Ngonge is available for selection after serving his ban but should start on the bench, while Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lead the attack.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Napoli across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Napoli 0-1 Empoli Serie A February 25, 2023 Empoli 0-2 Napoli Serie A November 8, 2022 Napoli 2-0 Empoli Serie A April 24, 2022 Empoli 3-2 Napoli Serie A December 12, 2021 Napoli 0-1 Empoli Serie A

