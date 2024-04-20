This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
Stadio Carlo Castellani
Anselm Noronha

Empoli vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie ASSC NapoliEmpoliEmpoli vs SSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At the risk of losing out on a place in Europe next season, Napoli have won just one of their last five Serie A outings when they take on Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Saturday.

Francesco Calzona's men were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Frosinone, while the hosts are at the edge of the drop zone following a 1-0 defeat at Lecce.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Empoli vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 20, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm EST
Venue:Stadio Carlo Catellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, April 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Empoli vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Golazo NetworkWatch here

In the US, the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli will be shown live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Emmanuel Gyasi will face a ban after picking up his milestone booking in the Lecce loss.

Tyronne Ebuehi will miss the rest of the season due to injury, while Ardian Ismajli is a doubt with a thigh issue.

Alberto Cerri, Stiven Shpendi, M'Baye Niang, Francesco Caputo and Mattia Destro make for the options in attack.

Empoli possible XI: Caprile; Bereszynski, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Cancellieri, Marin, Maleh, Pezzella; Zurkowski, Cambiaghi; Niang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Caprile, Perisan, Berisha
Defenders:Luperto, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Goglichidze, Tonelli, Pezzella, Cacace, Bereszynski
Midfielders:Grassi, Fazzini, Maleh, Marin, Belardinelli, Zurkowski, Bastoni, Kovalenko
Forwards:Niang, Shpendi, Cerri, Caputo, Destro, Cancellieri, Cambiaghi

Napoli team news

Amir Rrahmani and Mario Rui are suspended for the tie, with left-back Mathias Olivera out injured.

Juan Jesus could replace Rrahmani at the heart of defence, while Pasquale Mazzocchi slots into an unfamiliar position in order to provide cover for Olivera.

Cyril Ngonge is available for selection after serving his ban but should start on the bench, while Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lead the attack.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
Defenders:Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
Midfielders:Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore
Forwards:Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Napoli across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 12, 2023Napoli 0-1 EmpoliSerie A
February 25, 2023Empoli 0-2 NapoliSerie A
November 8, 2022Napoli 2-0 EmpoliSerie A
April 24, 2022Empoli 3-2 NapoliSerie A
December 12, 2021Napoli 0-1 EmpoliSerie A

