Empoli vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be aiming for their third straight win in all competitions when they travel to Stadio Carlo Castellani to take on Serie A strugglers Empoli.

The Rossoneri booked their place in the Coppa Italia last-eight with a 4-1 win over Cagliari on Tuesday, while Empoli will be looking for their first league win in seven games following a goalless draw with Cagliari last weekend.

Empoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am EDT Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and AC Milan will be played at the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 6:30 am EDT on January 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Empoli vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

The trio of Simone Bastoni, Giuseppe Pezzella and Bartosz Bereszynski are dealing with their respective knocks, while Liberato Cacace is suspended for the game.

Despite the Atalanta loanee failing to find the net for 21 games, Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli may persist with Nicolo Cambiaghi over the Milan-owned Daniel Maldini alongside Francesco Caputo in attack.

Empoli possible XI: Caprile; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Fazzini, Grassi, Maleh; Baldanzi; Cambiaghi, Caputo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caprile, Perisan, Berisha Defenders: Luperto, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Guarino, Tonelli, Ebuehi Midfielders: Grassi, Fazzini, Maleh, Marin, Belardinelli, Ranocchia, Kovalenko Forwards: Shpendi, Caputo, Gyasi, Cancellieri, Destro, Maldini, Cambiaghi, Baldanzi

AC Milan team news

Stefano Pioli played several of his second-string side for the Coppa outing against Cagliari and is set to revert to a more familiar 11 at Empoli.

Matteo Gabbia is back from his loan at Villarreal to possibly feature at the heart of the defense, allowing Theo Hernandez to move to his usual position at left-back, with Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu all out injured.

Ismael Bennacer and Samu Chukwueze will represent Algeria and Nigeria, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tommaso Pobega remains a long-term absentee with a thigh injury.

Up front, Olivier Giroud is expected to replace Luka Jovic.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Gabbia, Pellegrino, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 7, 2023 AC Milan 0-0 Empoli Serie A October 1, 2022 Empoli 1-3 AC Milan Serie A March 12, 2022 AC Milan 1-0 Empoli Serie A December 22, 2021 Empoli 2-4 AC Milan Serie A February 22, 2019 AC Milan 3-0 Empoli Serie A

