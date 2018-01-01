Emery demands ‘more’ from Arsenal despite 22-game unbeaten run

The Gunners have enjoyed a productive sequence of results across all competitions, but still find themselves outside of the Premier League's top four

Unai Emery admits that Arsenal “need more” as despite enjoying a 22-match unbeaten run, they remain outside of the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners have not come unstuck across any competition since opening the season with back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Emery has earned plenty of praise for implementing a new mentality in the wake of Arsene Wenger’s departure, but he is aware that there is much work to be done.

A place in the last 32 of the Europa League has been secured, as well as a Carabao Cup quarter-final berth, but a lofty standing in the English top-flight is still being chased down.

Emery told reporters ahead of a meeting with Southampton on Sunday which will see Arsenal take to the field sat fifth, level on points with Chelsea but five back on arch-rivals Tottenham in third: "I think we need more.

"I think our beginning is good, but at the moment in the table we are fifth and our mind is focused on being in the first four positions.

"I think we are doing our way and improving, but the reality is that we need more.

"Our ideas and work with the players is to learn together. All of us can give everybody new ideas.

"I think the players are open to listening to us about our new tactical work with our analysis in videos. We need to do this work quickly, but we also need patience.

"We are improving step by step - and I think the players are also showing very, very good commitment and behaviour every day."

Emery will be hoping that Arsenal can maintain their current momentum through to the end of the calendar year as they still have some big games to come.

There are five fixtures for the Gunners to take in before 2019 is welcomed, with those games set to be staged over the course of 16 hectic days.

After facing Southampton, Emery’s men tackle Spurs in a Carabao Cup derby date.

The festive period will then see them take on Burnley and Brighton before ending 2018 away at Liverpool.