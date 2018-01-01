Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Ralph Hasenhüttl's side at St Mary's

are now 22 games unbeaten in all competitions and will look to carry on their fine form against on Sunday.



The Gunners extended their longest run without a defeat since November 2007 (28 unbeaten) after Thursday's 1-0 against Qarabag.

Unai Emery's men have scored a total of 35 goals this season, which is only bettered by 's incredible tally of 45.

Arsenal Injuries

Danny Welbeck is ruled out with a broken ankle following his shocking injury against Sporting CP, but Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are both available after their recent injury problems.



Dinos Mavropanos faces further time out on the sidelines with a groin injury, but is expected to return to training at some point this month, while Laurent Koscielny is back in contention after his long-term Achilles issue.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi suspended for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery is likely to partner Laurent Koscielny alongside Nacho Monreal in central defence due to the suspensions at the back.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil could start behind striker Alexandre Lacazette, while the midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira will also continue.





Southampton Team

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side are second from bottom in the following their defeat away at Cardiff last weekend, having taken just nine points from 16 games.

Cedric Soares is a doubt with a calf injury while Michael Obafemi is doubtful with a hamstring problem.





TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 3pm GMT (10am ET) on Saturday, and the game will no be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on CNBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.

