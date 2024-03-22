Ecuador vs Guatemala: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Ecuador and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador are preparing for the 2024 Copa America as they take on Guatemala in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday.

La Tri's last result was a 1-0 win over Chile in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualification tie last November, while the Guatemalans suffered a 1-0 loss in a friendly against Iceland in January this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Ecuador vs Guatemala kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The international friendly match between Ecuador and Guatemala will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, March 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ecuador vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz and PPV.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Among experienced campaigners and key players such as Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo and Jose Cifuentes, La Tri boss Felix Sanchez has called up six uncapped players to the squad.

Allen Obando, Oscar Zambrano, John Yeboah, Alan Minda, Joel Ordonez and Javier Burrai would hence be looking to make their international debuts.

Goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez will eye his third straight clean sheet.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Arboleda, Hincapie; Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Mena, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galinder, Burrai Defenders: Arboleda, Estupinan, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Ordonez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Plata, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Minda, Yeboah, Zambrano Forwards: Valencia, J. Caicedo, Obando

Guatemala team news

Jonathan Franco is the only player yet to make his international debut in the Guatemalan squad, while Alejandro Galindo and Carlos Mejia are one and three matches short of 50 caps respectively.

Only captain Jose Carlos Pinto (53) has more appearances.

Oscar Santis and Rubio Rubin were the last to score for La Furia Azul in last October's 3-2 Nations League loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Guatemala possible XI: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Ruiz; Castellanos, Santis, Galindo, Dominguez; Rubin, Lom.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hagen, Perez Defenders: Ardon, Samayoa, Herrera, Pinto, Morales, Jimenez, Ruiz Midfielders: Altan, Mejia, Sequen, Aparicio, Galindo, Castellanos, Lopez, Dominguez, Cardoza, Franco Forwards: Rubin, Lom, Santis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Ecuador and Guatemala across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 11, 2018 Ecuador 2-0 Guatemala International friendly

Useful links