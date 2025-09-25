EA Sports FC 26 stadium list: Every venue & new ground in the game

One of the things that truly makes a sports video game come alive is the stadium atmosphere. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the EA FC franchise, where the world's most legendary grounds take centre stage—whether it's Liverpool's historic Anfield, Real Madrid's majestic Santiago Bernabeu, or the charmingly compact Craven Cottage, home of Fulham.

EA FC 26 is keeping that tradition strong, offering fans an impressive lineup of more than 170 arenas, a mix of officially licensed venues and creatively designed generics.

This year's edition isn't just about returning favourites, it's also bringing a fresh batch of stadiums into the mix. EA has now confirmed the full rundown of every ground included in the game, broken down league by league.

All New Stadiums In EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Teams Allianz Arena Bayern Munich Böllenfalltor SV Darmstadt 98 Holstein Stadion Holstein Kiel Hill Dickinson Stadium Everton Jakob-Park FC Basel Wankdorf BSC Young Boys Beaujoire FC Nantes Tupras Stadium Beşiktaş JK Son Moix Stadium RCD Mallorca RB Arena Red Bull Salzburg Diego Armando Maradona Stadium Napoli Fratton Park Portsmouth Stamford Bridge Chelsea

Germany takes centre stage in EA SPORTS FC 26 with the biggest stadium shake-up of the year, welcoming three fresh additions. Bayern Munich's legendary Allianz Arena makes its long-anticipated comeback, while Darmstadt's Bollenfalltor and Holstein Kiel's Holstein Stadion round out a more authentic Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga atmosphere.

Over in England, Everton’s brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium headlines the updates. After decades at the beloved Goodison Park, the Toffees’ switch to their state-of-the-art waterfront home is reflected in-game, giving players a chance to experience the club’s new chapter in style.

Across Europe, the lineup grows even richer. Nantes’ Beaujoire, Beşiktaş’s Tupras Stadium, and Salzburg’s RB Arena inject extra flavour from Ligue 1, the Turkish Süper Lig, and the Austrian Bundesliga, giving Career Mode enthusiasts outside the top-five leagues plenty to cheer about. Swiss football also earns long-overdue representation, with Basel’s St. Jakob-Park and BSC Young Boys’ Wankdorf making their virtual debuts.

Chase Stadium, the proud home of the Herons and Lionel Messi, will feature in EA SPORTS FC 26, bringing a slice of Fort Lauderdale's football flair straight into the game.

Several familiar grounds have also been given a fresh coat of paint. RCD Mallorca's Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Portsmouth's iconic Fratton Park, and Chelsea's legendary Stamford Bridge have all been rebuilt to capture their real-life look and atmosphere more authentically.

It’s not just licensed venues getting attention either. A handful of classic original stadiums—Union Park Stadium, Stade Municipal, Stadio Classico, and Molton Road—have been completely reimagined, ensuring even the fictional arenas carry a sense of history and detail.

And to top it all off, Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium finally joins the roster—a long-awaited tribute to one of the sport’s most unforgettable icons and a true treat for Serie A supporters.

Which stadiums will be available in EA Sports FC 26?

Authentic stadiums are a crucial part of the matchday immersion in EA SPORTS FC 26, helping replicate the atmosphere, architecture, and culture of world football. The game features over 120 real-world venues, spanning major European leagues, international competitions, women’s football, and clubs from North and South America. While only a handful have been officially confirmed, EA's extensive licensing agreements allow fans to step into many of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

Premier League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

EA SPORTS FC 26 is set to showcase a stacked collection of Premier League arenas, putting the pulse of English football right at your fingertips. Among the highlights is Everton’s brand-new home, Hill Dickinson Stadium, which is expected to deliver a buzzing atmosphere and an unforgettable matchday feel for players and fans alike.

Stadium Team American Express Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion Anfield Liverpool Craven Cottage Fulham Elland Road Leeds United Emirates Stadium Arsenal Etihad Stadium Manchester City Gtech Community Stadium Brentford Hill Dickinson Stadium Everton London Stadium West Ham United Molineux Stadium Wolverhampton Wanderers Old Trafford Manchester United Selhurst Park Crystal Palace St. James’ Park Newcastle United Stadium of Light Sunderland Stamford Bridge Chelsea The City Ground Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Turf Moor Burnley Villa Park Aston Villa Vitality Stadium Bournemouth

English Football League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Accu Stadium Huddersfield Town Ashton Gate Bristol City Bramall Lane Sheffield United Cardiff City Stadium Cardiff City Carrow Road Norwich City Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry City Ewood Park Blackburn Rovers Fratton Park Portsmouth Kenilworth Road Luton Town King Power Stadium Leicester City MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium Queens Park Rangers MKM Stadium Hull City Portman Road Ipswich Town Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough St. Mary’s Stadium Southampton Stoke City FC Stadium Stoke City Swansea.com Stadium Swansea City The Hawthorns West Bromwich Albion Vicarage Road Watford

Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Allianz Arena Bayern Munich BayArena Bayer Leverkusen BORUSSIA-PARK Borussia Mönchengladbach Deutsche Bank Park Eintracht Frankfurt Europa-Park Stadion SC Freiburg MEWA ARENA Mainz 05 MHPArena VfB Stuttgart Millerntor-Stadion FC St. Pauli PreZero Arena TSG Hoffenheim Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) RB Leipzig RheinEnergieStadion 1. FC Köln Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund Stadion An der Alten Försterei Union Berlin Volksparkstadion Hamburger SV Volkswagen Arena VfL Wolfsburg Weserstadion Werder Bremen WWK Arena FC Augsburg

Bundesliga 2 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Düsseldorf-Arena Fortuna Düsseldorf Heinz von Heiden-Arena Hannover 96 Holstein-Stadion Holstein Kiel Home Deluxe Arena Dynamo Dresden Max-Morlock-Stadion 1. FC Nürnberg Olympiastadion Hertha BSC SchücoArena Arminia Bielefeld Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer SpVgg Greuther Fürth Stadion am Böllenfalltor SV Darmstadt 98 VELTINS-Arena FC Schalke 04 Vonovia Ruhrstadion VfL Bochum

La Liga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Coliseum Getafe CF Estadi Mallorca Son Moix RCD Mallorca Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos Celta Vigo Estadio Benito Villamarín Real Betis Estadio Ciutat de València Levante UD Estadio de la Cerámica Villarreal CF Estadio de Mendizorroza Deportivo Alavés Estadio de Montilivi Girona FC Estadio de Vallecas Rayo Vallecano Estadio El Sadar CA Osasuna Estadio Martínez Valero Elche CF Estadio Mestalla Valencia CF Estadio San Mamés Athletic Bilbao Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Sevilla FC RCDE Stadium RCD Espanyol Reale Arena Real Sociedad Riyad Air Metropolitano Atletico Madrid

Women's Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Goodison Park Everton Women Joie Stadium Man City Women

Ligue 1 stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Decathlon Arena LOSC Lille Groupama Stadium Olympique Lyonnais Orange Vélodrome Olympique de Marseille Parc des Princes Paris Saint-Germain Stade Bollaert-Delelis RC Lens Stade de la Beaujoire FC Nantes

Serie A stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Allianz Stadium Juventus Bluenergy Stadium Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Napoli

Liga Portugal stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Estádio do Dragão FC Porto Estádio do SL Benfica SL Benfica Estádio José Alvalade Sporting CP

Turkish Super Lig

Stadium Team Chobani Stadyumu Unknown RAMS Park Unknown Tüpraş Stadyumu Beşiktaş JK

Rest of the world stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Donbass Arena Shakhtar Donetsk

Eredivise stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team De Kuip Feyenoord Rotterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA Ajax Amsterdam Philips Stadion PSV Eindhoven

Brack Swiss Super League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team St. Jakob-Park FC Basel Stadion Wankdorf BSC Young Boys

Austrian Bundesliga stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Red Bull Arena (Salzburg) Red Bull Salzburg

Scottish Premiership stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Celtic Park Celtic FC Ibrox Stadium Rangers FC

MLS stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team BC Place Vancouver Whitecaps FC BMO Stadium CF Toronto FC Chase Stadium Unknown Dignity Health Sports Park San Jose Earthquakes Lumen Field Seattle Sounders FC Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta United FC Providence Park Portland Timbers Sports Illustrated Stadium NY Red Bulls

RoshN Saudi League stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team King Abdullah Sports City Al Hilal SFC King Fahd Stadium Al Nassr FC

International stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Wembley Stadium England National Team

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina) stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

Stadium Team Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini Independiente Estadio Presidente Perón Racing Club Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera) Boca Juniors Estadio Mâs Monumental River Plate

Generic stadiums in EA Sports FC 26

S No. Stadium 1 Al Jayeed Stadium 2 Aloha Park 3 Arena del Centenario 4 Arena D'Oro 5 Clubs Stadium Tier 1 (only in Clubs) 6 Clubs Stadium Tier 2 (only in Clubs) 7 Clubs Stadium Tier 3 (only in Clubs) 8 Court Lane 9 Crown Lane 10 Eastpoint Arena 11 El Grandioso 12 El Libertador 13 Estadio de las Artes 14 Estadio El Medio 15 Euro Park 16 Event Rush Stadium (only in UT Rush) 17 FC Rush Stadium (only in Rush) 18 Forest Park Stadium 19 Ivy Lane 20 Longville Stadium 21 Molton Road 22 O Dromo 23 Oktigann Park 24 Sanderson Park 25 Stade Municipal 26 Stadio Classico 27 Stadion 23. Maj 28 Stadion Europa 29 Stadion Hanguk 30 Stadion Neder 31 Stadion Olympik 32 Town Park 33 Union Park Stadium 34 UT Event Stadium (only in UT) 35 UT Stadium (only in UT) 36 Waldstadion

