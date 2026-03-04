EA SPORTS FC 26 & the incredible growth of women's football

It's one thing to bring women’s football into EAFC, but since that introduction, what have you seen from fans?

"Women's football is growing exponentially... it's incredible to see that growth and that reflected in what we're seeing within our experiences. We're seeing a huge amount of engagement, and to speak to some specific numbers, there have been over 13 billion matches played with a women's player in the starting XI of an Ultimate Team side. And what that says to me is that our platform is offering an opportunity for fans to engage and experience the women's game."

Which female players do you see fans choosing to play in their teams the most?

"Of course, there are two sides to this; the popularity side, where, clearly because of her being one of the most important and iconic players in the history of the sport, a player like Mia Hamm is very, very important to our community.

"But then the usual suspects that you'd anticipate being most used because of their on-pitch ability, the likes of [Alexia] Putellas or [Aitana] Bonmatí are super prevalent in terms of the amount that they're used within our game."

As the three clubs announced as new licenses for EAFC 26 were already in EAFC 25, what do these partnerships mean for fans and what will change in-game?

"At the highest level, authenticity matters. We know that 20,000 athletes, 750-plus clubs and national teams, 120 stadia... that stuff matters to our fans. And that in-game component is important. To your point, those sides were already in the game. It's about the depth of storytelling that we can share. Fans are so invested in the stories of these players, the intrigue and interest that is out there to learn more and to know more about what's happening.

"We also have, through the EA Sports app, through FC, through FC Mobile, multiple ways in which we can tell those stories to a platform of highly engaged football fans. So again, that trade-off and that value exists on both sides. We get immense value from being able to tell the story of a phenomenal athlete like Lauren James or my daughter's favourite player, Chloe Kelly.

"And our ability to go deeper into their journeys and how their fandom of our game also exists is important. But then also the ability for our fans to experience that and to hear those stories. That is very, very connected to the way we're thinking about this. It isn't just about the game itself and its features. It's about all of the stories and how they're all connected within football."

Getty Images

Does, for example, the inclusion of Chelsea FC Women mean we will see Kingsmeadow in EAFC 26?

"I could speak to it in a bit more detail because the stadium process is an interesting one. We get asked this a lot from fans about the selection of stadiums that go into the game. It is such a technical process and it requires a huge amount of investment. Without speaking specifically to Kingsmeadow and just broadening the question out into how we look at stadiums because of that investment and the time that it takes to develop it.

"It isn't just simply signing a license, as much as we would love that to be the case. There is a lot of work that has to go into that, and, consequently, we're listening to fans. We recently launched our FC Feedback Hub. This was part of the reveal of FC26, and I'm really interested to see some of the feedback that we're going to get around that stadium selection process, and to see which stadiums are perhaps more requested, and we will reflect the wants and the needs of our community of fans in the stadiums that go into the game."

With new editions of EAFC come new celebrations, do these licenses mean we're going to see the likes of Chloe Kelly's recent celebrations in the game?

"Possibly. I think she's a national treasure. I think what she's done in terms of growing the profile of the women's game, what she represents, both on and off the pitch, in the elevation of the sport and transcending the sport, is just so important.

"In terms of celebrations, again, this is something we're asked about a lot and it is really important. I think the short answer is: possibly. I don't know at this point. I wouldn't want to commit to it, but very possibly. Yes."

Which female players would you hope to unpack in Ultimate Team when EAFC 26 is launched?

"Alex Morgan would be the obvious go-to based on what I've just shared. Bonmati, I like her versatility, she's just such a wonderfully gifted technical player. I'm really treading on eggshells here, not to reveal any stats or any of their player ratings, that's all to come. I think it's a fair assumption, as a multiple Ballon d'Or winner, that she might be right up there on our ratings. Mia Hamm is a player that's great to play with in-game as well, so it'd be remiss of me not to include her. Putellas too, she's another one, and for the sake of Rosie and Lily [James’ daughters] and the consistency of this interview, I've got to say Chloe Kelly."

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.

Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.

Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.

Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.

3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

Read more about EA Sports FC 26