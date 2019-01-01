Drogba joins growing support for Hakeem Al-Araibi

The Chelsea legend has thrown his weight behind an important cause

The future of detained footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi remains up in the air, but support for the Bahraini refugee continues to grow.

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba is the latest to voice his support on social media and joins the likes of Gary Lineker and Robbie Fowler.

— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 2, 2019

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 28, 2019

— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 19, 2019

While support continues to grow, the situation of Al-Araibi, who has been detained in Thailand for two months and faces deportation back to Bahrain, continues to cause concern.

Article continues below

Thailand's Attorney-General approved Bahrain's extradition request for Al-Araibi on Friday with the Melbourne-based refugee set to face court on Monday where he'll formally ask not to be sent back to his homeland.

That request will likely seem him detained for a further 60 days as the courts decide on his case.

Former Socceroo Craig Foster continues to push for Al-Araibi's immediate release and met with FIFA late last month where he admitted the situation has now become an 'emergency'.

Al-Araibi's wife also came out during the week to plead for her husband's life, declaring 'he will be killed' should he be sent back to Bahrain.