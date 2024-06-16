How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Atlanta Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Atlanta Dream are ranked 11th in the league with an average of 76.7 points per game. They are also ranked 12th in terms of assists per game (18.2) and 10th in terms of rebounds per game (34.1).

However, the Los Angeles Sparks are ninth in the league with an average of 77.9 points per game. With 34.5 rebounds per game and 19.2 assists per game, they are ranked eighth and seventh respectively.

Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date June 16 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Arena Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks live on ESPN3 TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

Due to a hand injury, Jordin Canada has not yet participated in any games this season and her return date is still unknown.

Allisha Gray, on the other hand, has been a productive scorer, averaging 16.0 points per game with a 44.9% field goal percentage.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

After suffering a left arm injury while playing in China, Azura Stevens had a successful surgery and will return in 12 weeks for another assessment.

Julie Allemand's personal decision has caused her to miss the 2024 season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA: