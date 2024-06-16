This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles SparksRickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks
Watch Dream vs Sparks live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Atlanta Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

Watch Dream vs Sparks with a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

The Atlanta Dream are ranked 11th in the league with an average of 76.7 points per game. They are also ranked 12th in terms of assists per game (18.2) and 10th in terms of rebounds per game (34.1).

However, the Los Angeles Sparks are ninth in the league with an average of 77.9 points per game. With 34.5 rebounds per game and 19.2 assists per game, they are ranked eighth and seventh respectively.

Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateJune 16 2024
Time3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
ArenaGateway Center Arena @ College Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks live on ESPN3 TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Watch Dream vs Sparks with a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

Due to a hand injury, Jordin Canada has not yet participated in any games this season and her return date is still unknown.

Allisha Gray, on the other hand, has been a productive scorer, averaging 16.0 points per game with a 44.9% field goal percentage.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

After suffering a left arm injury while playing in China, Azura Stevens had a successful surgery and will return in 12 weeks for another assessment.

Julie Allemand's personal decision has caused her to miss the 2024 season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA:

DateResults
May 15 2024Dream 92-81 Sparks
Aug 25 2023Sparks 83-78 Dream
Aug 12 2023Dream 74-85 Sparks
July 05 2023Dream 90-79 Sparks
July 02 2023Sparks 84-112 Dream
Advertisement