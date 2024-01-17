DR Congo vs Zambia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between DR Congo and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two-time winners DR Congo are set to take on 2012 champions Zambia in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

With their last AFCON title coming in 1974, when the country was still known as Zaire, the Leopards will be looking to reclaim some lost glory as a quarterfinal finish was the best they were able to manage ever since.

Avram Grant leads Zambia, who qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2015, while the Chipolopolo suffered group-stage exits in the last couple of editions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DR Congo vs Zambia kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between DR Congo and Zambia will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on January 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch DR Congo vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

DR Congo team news

Coach Sebastien Desabre will not be able to avail the services of Dylan Batubinsika as the defender is suspended on account of his yellow cards during the qualifiers.

However, the bigger jolt was when Watford midfielder Edo Kayembe had to withdraw due to an injury sustained in the 3-3 draw against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

The forward line is set to be occupied by Galatasaray's Cedric Bakambu and Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

DR Congo possible XI: M'Pasi; Masuaku, Kiranga, Mbemba, Kalulu; Kakuta, Moutoussamy, Pickel, Wissa; Bongonda, Bakambu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Zambia team news

Ayr United defender Frankie Musonda has been passed fit for the game despite recently struggling with his fitness.

Triumphant members of the 2017 U20 AFCON, Leicester City forward Patson Daka and Al-Fayha attacker Fashion Sakala are expected to lead the attack.

Enock Mwepu has retired from football altogether on account of a heart condition.

Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Phiri, Sunzu, Mwape, F. Musonda; Kapumbu, Mafwenta, Chilufya, E. Banda; Daka, F. Sakala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nsabata, Mulenga, Mwansa Defenders: Phiri, Chepeshi, F. Musonda, Sunzu, Chanda, Kabwe, Mafwenta, Mwape, Mphande Midfielders: Chaiwa, B. Sakala, Kampamba, L. Musonda, Bwalya, E. Banda, Chilufya, Kapumbu, Chama, Mulambia, Kangwa Forwards: L. Banda, F. Sakala, Daka, K. Musonda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between DR Congo and Zambia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 18, 2015 Zambia 1-1 DR Congo CAF Africa Cup of Nations December 14, 2005 Zambia 4-1 DR Congo International friendly December 11, 2005 DR Congo 1-1 Zambia International friendly September 27, 2005 DR Congo 0-0 Zambia International friendly September 25, 2005 Zambia 2-2 DR Congo International friendly

