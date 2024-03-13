Borussia Dortmund vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund and PSV will play for a spot in the Champions League quarters when the two sides clash in a Round of 16 second-leg fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.
The sides played out a two-goal draw in the first-leg tie in Eindhoven, making this a must-win game for either side to progress deeper in UCL knockouts.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Wednesday, March 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
While Sebastien Haller and Samuel Bamba remain sidelined through injuries, Felix Nmecha returned as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 league win at Werder Bremen after recovering from a hip injury.
Mats Hummels is likely to be handed a start ahead of Niklas Sule, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at centre-back.
As Niclas Fullkrug continues to fill in for Haller, it is set to be between the likes of Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt for roles in the attacking third, but Donyell Malen is sure to start.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
PSV Eindhoven team news
Attacker Noa Lang is a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury, while Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari emerge as doubts on account of muscle problems.
Rested in last Friday's 1-0 league win at Go Ahead Eagles, Johan Bakayoko is set to take his spot from Bayern loanee Malik Tillman alongside captain Luuk de Jong and Hirving Lozano in attack.
PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Obispo, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Til, Junior; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
|Defenders:
|Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo
|Midfielders:
|Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, Land, Tillman, Til, Babadi, Ledezma
|Forwards:
|Pepi, De Jong, Bakayoko, Lozano
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 20, 2024
|PSV 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|January 7, 2017
|PSV 1-4 Borussia Dortmund
|Club Friendly
|October 22, 2002
|Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSV
|UEFA Champions League
|October 2, 2002
|PSV 1-3 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League