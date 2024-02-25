Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Dortmund will aim to extend their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they welcome Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park for a Bundesliga tie on Sunday.
BVB played a 1-1 draw with PSV in a mid-week Champions League fixture, while Hoffenheim have gone eight league games without a win after last weekend's 0-1 loss against Union Berlin.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am ET
|Venue:
|Signal Iduna Park
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, February 25, in the United States (US).
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel sustained a muscle injury ahead of the PSV game, so Alexander Meyer will start in goal once again.
With Felix Nmecha and Sebastian Haller unavailable for selection, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will hope that Niklas Sule recovers from illness.
While Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt could be part of the rotations, Karim Adeyemi is expected to make the matchday squad after recovering from his setback.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
Hoffenheim team news
Having picked up a knock to his knee in the Union loss, midfielder Grischa Promel will join Kevin Akpoguma, Marco John and Mergim Berisha in the treatment room, while Stanley Nsoki is suspended following his sending-off last weekend.
Marius Bulter is a doubt due to illness, and Dennis Geiger is likely to start on the bench again.
Hoffenheim possible XI: Baumann; Kaderabek, Kabak, Brooks, Jurasek; Stach, Grillitsch, Tohumcu; Kramaric; Beier, Weghorst.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Baumann, Philipp, Noll
|Defenders:
|Kabak, Nsoki, Brooks, Adams, Jurasek, Kaderabek
|Midfielders:
|Grillitsch, Stach, Becker, Tohumcu, Skov, Bischof
|Forwards:
|Beier, Weghorst, Kramaric, Bebou, Moerstedt, Bulter, Conte
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 1, 2023
|Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim
|DFB-Pokal
|September 29, 2023
|Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|February 25, 2023
|Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|September 2, 2022
|Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|January 22, 2022
|Hoffenheim 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga