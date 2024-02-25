Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to extend their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they welcome Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park for a Bundesliga tie on Sunday.

BVB played a 1-1 draw with PSV in a mid-week Champions League fixture, while Hoffenheim have gone eight league games without a win after last weekend's 0-1 loss against Union Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, February 25, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel sustained a muscle injury ahead of the PSV game, so Alexander Meyer will start in goal once again.

With Felix Nmecha and Sebastian Haller unavailable for selection, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will hope that Niklas Sule recovers from illness.

While Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt could be part of the rotations, Karim Adeyemi is expected to make the matchday squad after recovering from his setback.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Hoffenheim team news

Having picked up a knock to his knee in the Union loss, midfielder Grischa Promel will join Kevin Akpoguma, Marco John and Mergim Berisha in the treatment room, while Stanley Nsoki is suspended following his sending-off last weekend.

Marius Bulter is a doubt due to illness, and Dennis Geiger is likely to start on the bench again.

Hoffenheim possible XI: Baumann; Kaderabek, Kabak, Brooks, Jurasek; Stach, Grillitsch, Tohumcu; Kramaric; Beier, Weghorst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Philipp, Noll Defenders: Kabak, Nsoki, Brooks, Adams, Jurasek, Kaderabek Midfielders: Grillitsch, Stach, Becker, Tohumcu, Skov, Bischof Forwards: Beier, Weghorst, Kramaric, Bebou, Moerstedt, Bulter, Conte

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim DFB-Pokal September 29, 2023 Hoffenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga February 25, 2023 Hoffenheim 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 2, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hoffenheim Bundesliga January 22, 2022 Hoffenheim 2-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

