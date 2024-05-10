Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

Doncaster Rovers have one foot in the League Two play-off final as they welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday.
However, Crewe can change the script should the Railwaymen overturn the 2-0 loss they suffered in the opening leg game played back at home last week.
Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Eco-Power Stadium
The League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, May 10, in the United States (US).
How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be shown live on ESPN+.
Team news & squads
Doncaster Rovers team news
Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for the availability of Matthew Craig after the midfielder was forced off in the first-leg game.
Harrison Biggins is set for another start as Tommy Rowe and Kyle Hurst would have to be content starting on the bench once again.
Doncaster Rovers possible XI: Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig; Molyneux, Biggins, Adelakun; Ironside.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lo-Tutala, Jones, Lawlor
|Defenders:
|Olowu, Anderson, McGrath, Faulkner, Wood, Maxwell, Senior, Nixon, Sterry
|Midfielders:
|Bailey, Craig, Broadbent, Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Rowe, Hurst, Molyneux, Adelakun
|Forwards:
|Waters, Ironside, Kuleya, Miller, Lavery, Goodman, Carty, Biamou
Crewe Alexandra team news
Midfielder Conor Thomas will be hoping to be promoted to the XI, if Crewe boss Lee Bell thinks of starting one of Josh Austerfield or Joel Tabiner on the bench on Friday.
Elliott Nevitt will be supported by Rio Adebisi going forward.
Crewe Alexandra possible XI: Stryjek; Billington, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Thomas, Tabiner, Adebisi; Tracey, Holicek, Nevitt.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stryjek, Davies, Booth, Westwood
|Defenders:
|Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi, Billington
|Midfielders:
|Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Cooney, Rowe, Kirk
|Forwards:
|Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock, Tracey, Allport
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 6, 2024
|Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Doncaster Rovers
|League Two
|March 9, 2024
|Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
|League Two
|November 25, 2023
|Crewe Alexandra 3-2 Doncaster Rovers
|League Two
|April 1, 2023
|Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
|League Two
|October 22, 2022
|Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
|League Two