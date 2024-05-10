This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Harrison Biggins Doncaster 2024Getty Images
League Two
team-logo
Eco-Power Stadium
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Doncaster and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Doncaster Rovers have one foot in the League Two play-off final as they welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday.

However, Crewe can change the script should the Railwaymen overturn the 2-0 loss they suffered in the opening leg game played back at home last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 10, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Eco-Power Stadium

The League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, May 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the US, the League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be shown live on ESPN+.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Doncaster Rovers team news

Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for the availability of Matthew Craig after the midfielder was forced off in the first-leg game.

Harrison Biggins is set for another start as Tommy Rowe and Kyle Hurst would have to be content starting on the bench once again.

Doncaster Rovers possible XI: Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig; Molyneux, Biggins, Adelakun; Ironside.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lo-Tutala, Jones, Lawlor
Defenders:Olowu, Anderson, McGrath, Faulkner, Wood, Maxwell, Senior, Nixon, Sterry
Midfielders:Bailey, Craig, Broadbent, Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Rowe, Hurst, Molyneux, Adelakun
Forwards:Waters, Ironside, Kuleya, Miller, Lavery, Goodman, Carty, Biamou

Crewe Alexandra team news

Midfielder Conor Thomas will be hoping to be promoted to the XI, if Crewe boss Lee Bell thinks of starting one of Josh Austerfield or Joel Tabiner on the bench on Friday.

Elliott Nevitt will be supported by Rio Adebisi going forward.

Crewe Alexandra possible XI: Stryjek; Billington, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Thomas, Tabiner, Adebisi; Tracey, Holicek, Nevitt.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stryjek, Davies, Booth, Westwood
Defenders:Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi, Billington
Midfielders:Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Cooney, Rowe, Kirk
Forwards:Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock, Tracey, Allport

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 6, 2024Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Doncaster RoversLeague Two
March 9, 2024Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Crewe AlexandraLeague Two
November 25, 2023Crewe Alexandra 3-2 Doncaster RoversLeague Two
April 1, 2023Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crewe AlexandraLeague Two
October 22, 2022Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Doncaster RoversLeague Two

Useful links

