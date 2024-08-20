How to watch today's Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag will look to build an advantage when they meet in the first leg tie of the Champions League Qualification play-offs at Stadion Maksimi on Tuesday.

While Dinamo enter at the play-off stage, Qarabag have overcome Lincoln Red Imps and Ludogorets - winning 7-0 and 8-4 on aggregate in the second and third qualification rounds, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Stadion Maksimir

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, August 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb team news

Arber Hoxha, Bruno Petkovic and Sandro Kulenovic would continue to be involved in attack, while Stefan Ristovski starts at right-back.

There are no known injury concerns for the hosts.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Nevistic; Ristovski, Bernauer, Mmaee; Spikic, Ademi, Misic, Hoxha; Kulenovic, Baturina, Petkovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zagorac, Filipovic, Nevistic Defenders: Moharrami, Ogiwara, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Oliveras, Pierre-Gabriel, Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mikic, Perkovic, Peric Midfielders: Ademi, Stojkovic, Kacavenda, Baturina, Hoxha, Sucic, Misic, Rog, Vrbancic Forwards: Petkovic, Kulenovic, Cordoba, Pjaca, Spikic

Qarabag team news

Atilar boss Gurban Gurbanov is also expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Patrick Andrade could be promoted to the XI after bagging a brace off the bench in the Ludogorets win last time out, while Juninho leads the line.

Qarabag possible XI: Buntic; Vesovic, Mustafazade, Medina, Cafarquliyev; P. Andrade, Romao; L. Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Magomedaliyev, Mammadzade, Ramazanov, Buntic, Kochalski Defenders: Silva, Mustafazada, Bayramov, Vesovic, A. Huseynov, B. Huseynov, Cafarquliyev, Medina Midfielders: Romao, Benzia, Jankovic, L. Andrade, Zoubir, Almeida, Isayev, P. Andrade Forwards: Qurbanli, Keyta, Juninho, Xhixha, Akhundzade

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Dinamo Zagreb and Qarabag face each other across all competitions.

