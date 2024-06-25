Denmark vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Denmark and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark will take on Serbia in the Euro 2024 group stage at the Fussball Arena Munich on Tuesday. Both teams are chasing their first win in Group C which also has England and Slovenia.

Denmark are second in the group with two points and will need to treat this as a must-win clash to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage. Serbia, with only a point in the bag, can also qualify if they win and England beat Slovenia. It must be noted that the four best third-placed teams also get a ticket each to the Round of 16.

In the previous matchday, Denmark and Serbia registered 1-1 draws against England and Slovenia respectively.

Denmark vs Serbia kick-off time

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Fussball Arena Munich

The match will be played at the Fussball Arena Munich on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Denmark vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, ViX and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

There were no fresh injury concerns for Denmark following the draw against England. Thomas Delaney missed the squad against the Three Lions due to illness but has since returned to training.

Morten Hjulmand faces potential suspension risks alongside Joakim Maehle, Christian Norgaard, and Jannik Vestergaard and a yellow card in the upcoming fixture will rule them out of the Round-of-16.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Vestergaard, Anderson, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Jorgensen, Kristiansen, Bah, Kristensen Midfielders: Jensen, Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand Forwards: Hojlund, Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Serbia team news

Serbia will only be missing the services of Filip Kostic, whose tournament seemed to be over after a serious knee injury suffered in the defeat against England. However, the Juventus winger is still part of the national team camp.

Serbia possible XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Petrovic, V. Milinkovic-Savic Defenders: Pavlovic, Stojic, Milenkovic, Gudelj, Veljkovic, Babic, Spajic, Mladenovic Midfielders: Maksimovic, Tadic, Zivkovic, Mijailovic, Ilic, Samardzic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gacinovic, Lukic, Birmancevic Forwards: Vlahovic, Jovic, Mitrovic, Ratkov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/03/22 Denmark 3 - 0 Serbia Friendly 14/06/15 Denmark 2 - 0 Serbia Euros 15/11/14 Serbia 1 - 3 Denmark Euros

