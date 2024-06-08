Denmark vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Denmark and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark continue their Euro 2024 preparations with an international friendly against Norway at the Brondby Stadium on Saturday.

The Danes defeated Sweden 2-1 in the mid-week, while an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped Norway to a 3-0 win against Kosovo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Denmark vs Norway kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm EST Venue: Brondby Stadion

The international friendly match between Denmark and Norway will be played at Brondby Stadion in Brondby, Denmark.

How to watch Denmark vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Denmark and Norway is not available to watch and stream online live.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

Christian Eriksen is two appearances off Simon Kjaer's tally of 131 appearances, but the latter is set to extend his record with a possible start on Saturday.

Joachim Andersen may start on the bench, as would stand-by player Mathias Jorgensen, while Morten Hjulmand and Viktor Kristiansen may be offered starts.

Denmark possible XI: Ronnow; Kristensen, Christensen, Kjaer; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Dolberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Vestergaard, Anderson, Kristensen, Nelsson, Bah, Kristiansen, Jorgensen Midfielders: Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand Forwards: Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Hojlund, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Norway team news

Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson is set to replace David Molle Wolfe, as the latter was forced off in the game against Kosovo.

In attack, Haaland will be looking to add to his 30-goal tally and another hat-trick will put him on par with Norway's top goalscorer Jorgen Juve.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Gundersen, Ostigard, Ajer; Thorstvedt, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Ajer, Pederson, Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Gundersen Midfielders: Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt, Berg, Thorsby, Bobb, Donnum, Nusa, Vetlesen, Schjelderup Forwards: Haaland, Larsen, Botheim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Denmark and Norway across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 15, 2013 Denmark 2-1 Norway International Friendly September 6, 2011 Denmark 2-0 Norway UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 26, 2011 Norway 1-1 Denmark UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 7, 2003 Denmark 1-0 Norway UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 7, 2002 Norway 2-2 Denmark UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

